What AG Barr Told Trump about the 'Stolen' Election Claims

Look, we all know there were allegations of voter fraud that could scale Mount Everest. In some cases, the evidence no longer existed. In Philadelphia, the ballot envelopes were all destroyed making the case for widespread fraud quite difficult to make. No judge is going to set the precedent of trashing tens of thousands of ballots without solid evidence and good cause. Affidavits didn’t cut it. The legal front got off to a shoddy start and it devolved into a circus.

What of the findings by the Department of Justice under then-Attorney General William Barr? They launched an inquiry into the claims but found that there was no evidence that the fraud could have decisively impacted the election. Barr later said that the president’s claims of a stolen election were “bulls**t” (via The Hill):

Former Attorney General William Barr reportedly pushed back strongly on President Trump when discussing claims the president was circulating about the election being "stolen" from him. Barr, during a meeting with Trump at the White House in early December, told the president that such theories of a stolen election were "bullshit," Axios reported Monday. Other aides in the room, including White House counsel Pat Cipollone, were reportedly surprised that the attorney general had made the comment, though did not disagree with his remarks. The meeting came as Barr had publicly undercut the president's baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, telling The Associated Press that the Justice Department had not uncovered evidence to back up the claims. "To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr had told the AP in the interview. Trump reportedly confronted Barr about his comments while in the private dining room next to the Oval Office.

It’s another ‘Trump said this reportedly’ story. I’ve been skeptical on all of them, though I do believe that he did call Mike Pence a “p**sy” before the congressional certification deadline on January 6. The story foes that Trump told his VP that he could go down as a patriot or a p**sy. Trump has used that word before, and it wouldn’t shock me if he said this to Pence. Would it shock you? C’mon. It’s very in keeping with Trump.

I’m sure we’re going to hear more stories that might or might not have happened in the Trump White House. For now, today is his last day in office. Joe Biden will be ushered in on Wednesday. Brace yourselves.