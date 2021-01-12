Of Course, Nancy Pelosi Offered a Super 'Woke' Reason for why Pro-Trump Supporters Stormed the US Capitol

The Capitol Hill riot was awful. Five people were killed. It’s a mess. Yet, instead of offering actual words that could defuse the situation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to offer a ‘woke’ lecture to explain what happened last Wednesday. During an online townhall-like event with voters, Pelosi pretty much said the pro-Trump protesters chose their whiteness over our country (via The Hill):

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Saturday that the rioters who took part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday chose their "whiteness" over democracy. The Associated Press first reported her remarks, which she made during an online video meeting with constituents in San Francisco. A transcript of her comments were shared with The Hill. The comment came after Pelosi acknowledged the number of people who died of COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday, both of which were records for single-day coronavirus deaths in the United States. […] The Speaker ended her remarks by saying what she described as the "complicity” and the “instigation" of Trump will be addressed. “This cannot be exaggerated. Not only the complicity, the instigation of the President of the United States, must and will be addressed,” Pelosi finished. “It’s only a number of days now before we inaugurate a new President.”

Talk about stretching it to the limit, Nancy. It may be a shock to some Democrats, but Joe Biden’s COVID agenda is virtually a mirror image of Trump’s battle plan for this virus. What exactly is new about Joe’s COVID plan besides his opposition to a China travel ban. Second, throwing in a race grenade isn’t helping. For starters, when Democrats say something is racist, it’s not. The same applies to their progressive allies in the media and academia. If anything, Pelosi torpedoing COVID relief for eight months, coupled with this contentious election, probably increased the temperature in the room. McConnell blocking $2,000 relief checks also didn’t help. This town has done more harm to America than the COVID virus. That doesn’t mean you start a riot, but it certainly increases the chances of something bad breaking out.

At any rate, offering a race lecture and saying that was the only reason for why the Capitol Building was stormed is not helping matters, as does this renewed push to impeach Trump. But the latter is going to happen no matter what.