A Major Shakeup Is Occurring at CNN...Yes, the Anti-Trump Network Has Become More Insufferable

CNN is an anti-Trump network. There are some people who aren’t on-air talent who work there that are fine. I get that. I’m not directing fire at them. Yet, Jake Tapper has become insufferable. Anderson Cooper is an elitist snob. Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon are like the braindead brothers. And Jim Acosta is the attack dog that always gets the Michael Vick treatment from the Trump administration when he tries to bite them. The man literally has been a punching bag for this administration for the past three years. He’s taken the abuse. Like human wave tactics of the Chinese army in the Korean War, he just kept on coming at the Trump White House.

Three years ago, it was reported that his antics were all part of a long interview process. He wanted his own show. With the 2020 election over and Joe Biden about to take office, CNN has decided to make some changes. Acosta is getting his own weekend show and having his title changed to chief domestic correspondent. Kaitlin Collins is now chief White House correspondent. The move had some within DC media circles question the move. Spectator USA’s Amber Athey aptly noted the move days before the Biden inauguration as something to keep an eye on regarding if CNN will be just as aggressive keeping the incoming Biden administration accountable. Place your bets, folks (via Fox News):

CNN announced major changes to coincide with President-elect Joe Biden’s upcoming term on Monday, including moving Jim Acosta out of the White House and expanding Jake Tapper’s role, as critics feel the hyper-partisan network is preparing to take it easy on the incoming administration. The most glaring change is CNN’s decision to take performance artist Jim Acosta off the White House beat. Talk about showing your hand," conservative strategist Chris Barron told Fox News. "Acosta will probably get shipped off to cover Mar-a-Lago where he can yell at Trump from outside," Barron joked, but Acosta will actually anchor a to-be-determined weekend show and serve as chief domestic correspondent. The Spectator's U.S. Washington editor Amber Athey used to work alongside Acosta when she was the White House correspondent for the Daily Caller. She finds it peculiar that CNN would replace Acosta, who emerged as a household name and hero of the so-called "resistance" to Trump with his aggressive style. "It certainly seems odd that CNN is pulling Acosta from the White House rotation right as a Democratic president is set to take office. He insisted repeatedly that his style of shouting questions, delivering monologues, and heckling White House officials was merely about holding powerful people accountable for their actions," Athey told Fox News. "Is CNN effectively saying that they don’t want to hold the Biden administration accountable in the same way?" […] He was recently mocked for claiming that covering Trump was "an experience that might merit hazard pay."

Now, given that Biden doesn’t take questions from the media, we may never know what will come of this shift. It certainly makes the network more insufferable than it already it is, but we’ll deal with it. Look, let’s not be shocked that the liberal media was going to revert back to its creampuff days once a Democrat, any Democrat, got in there. With old, frail Joe Biden, they will be especially soft on keeping this new White House in line. The puff pieces will flow. Trump's achievements will be reported as Biden’s in what could be an epic gaslighting exercise. It’s going to be bad, but we’ll deal. We’ve been here before. In good times and bad, we'll keep