Why a Drunk CNN Guest Host Was Right to Shred Bill de Blasio's Disastrous Tenure as Mayor of NYC

With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, the networks’ New Year’s Eve coverage was going to be different. In New York City, Times Square was not going to be as packed. CNN wasn’t going to be able to have multiple hosts drunk at various bars. The irony is that of all the days in the year, December 31 is when this network is somewhat watchable. I mean, CNN allows their hosts to get absolutely trashed on television. Don Lemon is just insufferable with his political commentary, but he’s much better drunk on television with Brooke Baldwin on this particular night. The next day we can go back to tearing his show apart for being liberal media garbage.

Okay, maybe “watchable” isn’t the best word since a lot of CNN is cringeworthy that night. Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have become fixtures of New Year’s Eve coverage and while most of it was the two of them being obnoxious and drunk, there was a moment of clarity with Cohen. He ripped New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

I'm not gonna lie -- an absolutely plastered Andy Cohen torching Bill de Blasio as a terrible mayor of New York City is the absolute perfect start to 2021.



2021, we're off to a good start! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/oe9j4PD3f7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 1, 2021

“Do something with this city,” he screamed. He prefaced this by saying watching the mayor dancing with his wife is not the first thing we wanted to see as we ushered in 2021. Cohen is not wrong. First, he said that no one should be in Times Square. Well, Billy was there dancing with his wife, so again we have another Democrat flouting his own COVID lockdown protocol.

Here is @BilldeBlasio telling people not to go to Times Square on New Year's Eve: pic.twitter.com/BLlAApVjn0 — Samantha Renck (@samantharenck) January 2, 2021

Here is @BilldeBlasio dancing with his wife in Times Square on New Year's Eve: pic.twitter.com/LVE8uUkgCF — Samantha Renck (@samantharenck) January 2, 2021

Second, the city is a mess. The Big Apple will end 2020 with a 45 percent increase in murders and a 97 percent increase in shootings. Crime numbers the city hasn’t seen in 14 years (via NY Daily News):

On top of a pandemic that took more than 25,000 lives, New York City endured a soul-crushing crime surge in 2020 — a 97% jump in shootings and a 45% surge in murders. The NYPD released the sobering preliminary year-end stats Friday, eager to turn the page on a tally that recorded more shootings from mid-May through mid-September than in all of 2019. When the ball fell in near-empty Times Square, the NYPD counted 462 murders across the city in 2020 — 143 more than in 2019. Shootings were also up — cops counted 1,531 shooting incidents across the five boroughs, 754 more than in 2019, officials said. In those incidents, bullets hit 1,868 people. The hasn’t been such alarming violence since 2006, when 1,565 shootings were reported, according to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Yes, this isn’t nearly as bad as the 1980s. By the early 1990s, the city had over 2,000 homicides. We’re not there yet. Still, the Left’s penchant to spit in the face of law enforcement to appease communities of color has consequences. Mayor Billy decided that he was just going to cut $1 billion from the NYPD because…why not.

I mean, the city was just experiencing rioting at unprecedented levels, widespread looting, and an attempted Molotov cocktail attack on cops by woke lawyers, so now would be the best time for a leftist mayor to further hamstring his police force. It was a total clown show in New York this year. Once Billy declared war on cops, it’s no shock that this summer saw a massive to the exits for cops. Many filed their retirement papers this year. It never ceases to amaze me how bad de Blasio is as a mayor. Andrew Cuomo hates him that’s how you know he’s a hot pile of garbage.

I think for a lot of New Yorkers, they are just counting down the minutes until this clown is gone. I don’t blame them. The city has become a total wreck under Billy.