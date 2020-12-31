Why a GOP Senator in a Key Runoff Race Won't Be Doing Last Minute GOTV Rallies In Georgia

We’re five days away from the key Georgia Senate runoffs, and Sen. David Perdue is heading into quarantine. His final get-out-the-vote operation is over after being possibly exposed to someone with COVID. A campaign staffer tested positive, so he’s taking the proper precautions (via NBC News):

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., will start to quarantine after someone on his re-election team tested positive for Covid-19, his campaign said in a statement on Thursday. The move will force him to miss crucial time on the campaign trail just days ahead of his Tuesday runoff against Jon Ossoff. "This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor's recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine. The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines.

Sen. Perdue in quarantine after possible COVID exposure. GA runoff is in 5 days. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 31, 2020

These elections will decide who controls the US Senate. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is the other Republican running for a full-term. She was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve the remainder of Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. Isakson resigned for health reasons in December of 2019. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2015. Given the dynamics of the race, I don’t see a situation where we can split a win here. Perdue and Loeffler will either sink or swim together. Frankly, it should just be Loeffler running. Perdue beat Ossoff but failed to clinch over 50 percent. It doesn’t matter. He won his race. In fact, the whole runoff protocol is ridiculous. Whoever gets the most votes wins. Period. Perdue did that. And I’m sure it would have been the same if Rep. Doug Collins had dropped out to avoid a GOP vote split in that race. We’ll find out soon enough if this nation will render Biden a caretaker president with a GOP firewall in the Senate, or whether Schumer will be allowed to nuke the legislative filibuster and ram through the most radical left-wing items in the Democrats’ agenda.