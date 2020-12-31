Georgia

Georgia Runoff: Stacey Abrams' Sister Caves and Reverses Course on Voter Roll Order

Posted: Dec 31, 2020 5:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Federal Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner recently blocked two Georgia counties from conducting a voter purge of thousands of people suspected to have moved out of the area. This comes ahead of the critical Georgia Senate runoffs that will decide who controls the US Senate. Judge Gardner is the sister of Stacey Abrams, a rising Democratic Party star for her failed 2018 gubernatorial run. Abrams refused to concede that race and has spent  time since that race to flip Georgia blue. She did that. So, it seems pretty unlikely that legal challenges could succeed should there be any funny business in these runoffs. 

True the Vote was the organization that brought up the legal challenge regarding some 4,000 voters who might have moved out. This was based on the United States Postal Service’s National Change of Address Registry. A liberal group, Majority Forward, fought this challenge, noting that the registry isn’t reliable. Today, Judge Gardner rolled back the voter purge order (via Politico):

A federal judge has agreed to allow a Georgia county to require that certain voters cast provisional ballots, just days before two runoff elections in the state that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

More than 4,000 voters faced eligibility challenges ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs based on unverified postal change-of-address records. The new injunction from U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, issued just before midnight on Wednesday, replaces an earlier restraining order she had issued that prevented Muscogee County from forcing those voters to cast provisional ballots at all. The latest order represents a significant move in the direction the county board urged during a court hearing earlier Wednesday.

Although the county may now require provisional ballots from those voters, Gardner’s order directs that no challenges to their eligibility be upheld based exclusively on data in the National Change of Address Registry, a U.S. Postal Service database that Democrats have worried is an unreliable and unverified indicator of whether individuals have changed their legal residence.

“The challenge to their eligibility will not be sustained absent specific evidence of ineligibility,” ordered Gardner, who sits in Albany, Ga. “Such specific evidence shall not include the appearance of a voter’s name or other information on the NCOA registry”

Her order also requires Muscogee County to notify any voters for whom it finds such evidence of ineligibility and give them a chance to present evidence to count their ballot by Jan. 8.

We’re five days away from Election Day in Georgia. Sen. David Perdue is now no longer able to do last minute get out the vote events since a member of his campaign tested positive for COVID. He’s now going into quarantine. 

Whether Biden will become a caretaker president hamstrung by a GOP firewall in the Senate will be decided soon. Yet, we could also see the Democrats retake the Senate, nuke the legislative filibuster, and push through pure liberal insanity. We shall see. To every GOP voter in Georgia, please vote on Tuesday. 

