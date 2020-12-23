So, That's Why a VA Judge Doesn't Want to Try a Black Man in a Courtroom?

Well, it looks like if there are portraits that are problematic, it could hold up your day in court. I’m not kidding. In Virginia, the application of our legal system for one black defendant is being held up because a judge doesn’t like that this person will be in a room with portraits of white jurists.

‘Wokeness’ has infected almost every aspect of American society—and it’s not pretty. And when it starts to leech into the legal system, mayhem will ensue. This is minor league ball compared to what we could all expect from ‘woke’ judges when it comes to the application of the law. Hell, we got a taste of it this summer when progressives decided to burn down half the country. There is a fine line between criminal justice reform and utter anarchy. Between law and order and doling out race-based exemptions to folks who have committed vicious crimes. Just look at what’s going on in New York City. And now, we can’t even hold trials for certain persons because the courtroom décor is triggering (via Fox 5 DC):

A Black defendant's right to a fair trial would be harmed if the jury heard the case in a courtroom lined with portraits of white jurists, a northern Virginia judge has ruled. The upcoming trial of Terrance Shipp on charges of eluding police will be held in a courtroom that has no portraits on the wall, said Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge David Bernhard. Bernhard noted that his usual courtroom has no portraits. But jury trials that were postponed during the coronavirus pandemics are now being held in larger courtrooms. The walls of those rooms are lined with portraits of retired judges who are overwhelmingly white, he said.

So what? The effort to erase racism has made us…racist. You can be white, not racist, and view it as an abhorrent belief system. This is nonsense. Paintings might make things icky for this trial because of pictures of white folks so let’s change venues. I don’t like where we’re going here at all.