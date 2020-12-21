There Will Be Side Effects to the COVID Vaccine...It Won't Be What the Brazilian President Suggested

There will always be side effects. Some are so bad that it makes you wonder if taking the medication is worth it. At the office, a commercial about a pill to treat psoriasis had side effects that were honestly quite awful, but my co-worker found the "persistent diarrhea" angle to be too much.

"I'd rather have the disease," this person said.

In the film, "I Am Legend," scientists re-engineered the measles vaccine to cure cancer. It instead wipes out most of humanity. Most of those who didn't die in the aftermath mutated into vampire-like albino creatures. The rest, a small sliver, to say the least, were immune but consumed by the vampires. Will Smith, who plays Dr. Robert Neville, explains it better in the movie. That's what Brazil's president thinks will happen with the COVID vaccine…sort of.

President Jair Bolsonaro thinks the shot could turn people into alligators. Now, from the transcript, he sounds like he's just trying to give an example of a side effect before hitting on his main point, which is that Pfizer could have legal immunity if anything goes terribly wrong from some people who take it. At the same time, he could have probably made that point without venturing into nutbar factor six territory (via NY Post):





Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro shocked even his staunchest supporters this week with an expletive-filled tirade against the COVID-19 vaccine, despite 7.1 million cases of the virus in the country and over 185,000 deaths. “I’m not going to get [the vaccine]. Some say I’m setting a bad example. Hey a–hole, oh idiot, what are you saying about the bad example, I already had the virus, I already have antibodies. Why should I get the vaccine again?” Bolsonaro said in a speech captured by the news service UOL to a crowd in Porto Seguro. Bolsonaro contracted COVID-19 earlier this year. Brazil has registered two cases of reinfection and scientists are not sure how long antibodies last, according to the news site.

Then again, when you survive an assassination attempt, you can pretty much say whatever you want, in my opinion.