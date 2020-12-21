What Caused an Unhinged Ex-MSNBC Host to Rant About Trump Plotting a Military Coup

I mean, this is par for the course for Keith Olbermann. The former ESPN and MSNBC host has gone on unhinged tirades over the past decade. If you thought his special commentary on George W. Bush was insane, it has reached a whole new steroid-era level with Donald Trump. There are Russian collusion peddlers and then there’s the Keith Olbermann class. Olbermann did similar special commentaries for GQ magazine for their YouTube page that were truly something to behold. One memorable one was his call for foreign intelligence services to execute illegal leaks in an effort to expel Trump from the White House. I mean, it’s crackhead stuff. So, should we be shocked that Olbermann thinks Trump was recently plotting a military coup? Not really. Here’s The New York Times piece that set off his rant:

President Trump on Friday discussed naming Sidney Powell, who as a lawyer for his campaign team unleashed conspiracy theories about a Venezuelan plot to rig voting machines in the United States, to be a special counsel overseeing an investigation of voter fraud, according to two people briefed on the discussion. It was unclear if Mr. Trump will move ahead with such a plan. Most of his advisers opposed the idea, two of the people briefed on the discussion said, including Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer. In recent days Mr. Giuliani has sought to have the Department of Homeland Security join the campaign’s efforts to overturn Mr. Trump’s loss in the election. Mr. Giuliani joined the discussion by phone initially, while Ms. Powell was at the White House for a meeting that became raucous and involved people shouting at each other at times, according to one of the people briefed on what took place. Ms. Powell’s client, retired Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, the former national security adviser whom the president recently pardoned, was also there, two of the people briefed on the meeting said. Some senior administration officials drifted in and out of the meeting. During an appearance on the conservative Newsmax channel this week, Mr. Flynn pushed for Mr. Trump to impose martial law and deploy the military to “rerun” the election. At one point in the meeting on Friday, Mr. Trump asked about that idea. Ms. Powell’s ideas were shot down by every other Trump adviser present, all of whom repeatedly pointed out that she had yet to back up her claims with proof.

Enter Olbermann.

THEY WERE PLOTTING A COUP. It doesn't matter what Trump rejected or embraced. Last night he, Flynn, Giuliani, and Powell met in the Oval Office to plot a military coup against our government.



"They were plotting a coup. It doesn't matter what Trump rejected or embraced. Last night he, Flynn, Giuliani, and Powell met in the Oval Office to plot a military coup against our government," said Olbermann. "There is no choice: the POTUS-Elect must warn the conspirators they will be prosecuted."

It's truly a spectacle to watch how the Left behaves when they don’t get their way. It's pathetic. This circles back to the usual liberal talking points that Trump didn’t win in 2016, the Russians colluded with Trump, and the president embodies every "ism" (sexism, racism, etc.) the pseudo-intellectual Left views as absolute evil. It's a tantrum. It's 2020. The election is over, and they still want revenge for 2016. Next year, there will be calls for a 9/11-style commission to investigate and jail Trump officials for merely serving their country.

And here we have old, frail Joey Biden saying he can deliver unity to the country.