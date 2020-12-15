Even with COVID Vaccines, the Media Can't Help But Fuel American Panic

Two vaccines are on the way. Pfizer is already being distributed and administered to health care workers. Moderna’s is expected to be approved this Friday. It’s 94 percent effective. We’ll have two vaccines on the market to help rid ourselves of COVID. Now, granted, you have to get two shots for it to be fully effective, taken 28 days apart (via NBC News):

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is 94 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness and appears to prevent the spread of the virus as well, according to documents released Tuesday. The findings set the Moderna vaccine up for emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration by the end of this week, meaning Americans could soon have two highly effective Covid-19 vaccines, after the first shots of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine were given to health care workers on Monday. The high efficacy of the Moderna vaccine was noted after two doses given 28 days apart. This is about the same level of effectiveness as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. But there is also evidence that just one dose of Moderna's may stop the virus's spread. A second document published on the FDA website shows asymptomatic infection was reduced by 63 percent after the first shot. Still, it is expected that regulators will require two doses of the vaccine for maximum protection.

Yeah, and there’s the panic porn peddler hook right there: asymptomatic infection. Look, folks, I got COVID Thanksgiving week. It’s why I was AWOL for the first week in December. It’s no picnic. I had a mild case so to speak since I was never hospitalized, but this virus beats the hell out of you. I was lucky. Now, I do believe in asymptomatic infection and spread, but not so sure about the impact. If we’re going by what CNN and the rest of the liberal media, we would have 200 million cases by now if what they were saying was true. By their standard, no one us will ever be allowed outside again. But that’s not the point here.

We have two vaccines. They’re highly effective. They’ve been released before the end of 2020. We have light at the end of the tunnel—and the media can’t help but continue their fetish with the doom and gloom. On December 8, The New York Times wrote, “The coronavirus vaccines will probably prevent you from getting sick with Covid-19. But it’s not yet clear whether you can still get infected asymptomatically and silently spread the virus.”

AGHamilton, an excellent follow on Twitter, noted he’s writing an essay on “how the media's coverage of Covid-19 has consistently underplayed any related positive news and instead overemphasized unlikely worst-case scenarios.”

This is one of them.

One thing I'm writing about for this week's newsletter is how the media's coverage of Covid-19 has consistently underplayed any related positive news and instead overemphasized unlikely worst-case scenarios. https://t.co/107Yq6Mg4Y — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 15, 2020