Wait…Obama Had a Good Relationship with…Conservatives? Oh, and Fox News Is to Blame for Screwing That Up

Democrats are aces at gaslighting. It’s that or they’re all mentally ill. It’s probably a little bit of both to be honest. But check this out. President Obama thought he had a good relationship with conservatives. Yeah, you read that right. He thinks he had a good diplomatic relationship until Fox News and Rush Limbaugh ruined it. It wasn’t his disastrous domestic project called Obamacare, his economic agenda that produced anemic growth, the gun control pushes, and his utterly feckless foreign policy. It wasn’t the ransom he paid the Iranians. It wasn’t the Bowe Bergdahl fiasco. It wasn’t his dithering on Syria. It wasn’t Benghazi. It wasn’t the IRS targeting scandal. It was all Fox News, of course (via Daily Wire):

Former President Barack Obama blamed Fox News and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Tuesday for losing the “connection” he claims he had with conservatives before he was president. During a virtual gala for the nonprofit organization PEN America in which he accepted an award, Obama said, “I ended up getting enormous support in these pretty conservative, rural, largely white communities when I was a senator, and that success was repeated when I ran for president in the first race in Iowa.” “By my second year in office, I’m not sure if I could make that same connection, because now those same people are filtering me through Fox News and Rush Limbaugh and an entire right-wing or conservative media infrastructure that was characterizing me in a way that suggested I looked down on those folks or had nothing in common with them,” Obama continued.

No, sir. Obama did well enough with white working-class whites to secure two election wins, yes. That’s not the same as having a rosy relationship with conservative America. He didn’t. and Obama didn’t need rural Illinois to win his Senate race. All you need really is Cook County and the city it encompasses. And yes, for the most part, the coastal, over-educated, and immensely snobby liberal elites share nothing in common with most Americans. They think people like them are inferior or better yet, they deserve all the economic hardship that befalls them for being uneducated. They want these folks to die out. That’s your typical liberal in America. Obama may not be as vicious, but his view is not one that conservative America shares on the issues. That’s no shock. He has no connection with conservative America because there never was one.

Obama lucked out in 2012. Mitt Romney very much looked the part of the man who fired a large portion of rural America. Obama was too liberal, and Mitt Romney didn’t connect, hence why millions of white working-class voters stayed home. Also, it’s not Fox News and Rush Limbaugh’s fault, Barry. This was going to happen. You’re just a polarizing figure, Mr. Obama. You never like us, and we’ll never like you. Deal with it.