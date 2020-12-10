VA Gov to Implement 'Modified Stay-at-Home Order' to Curb Rising COVID Infections

Well, can’t say I’m shocked. Cases are spiking all over the country. Over 3,000 people died from coronavirus yesterday, a grim new milestone. In the greater area of Washington D.C., some 10,000 people have died from the virus. Thanksgiving is over. Millions traveled. This was bound to happen. A mild return to lockdowns was coming, although the states that are true blue hell holes, like California, outright laid down the hammer again. Well, that’s not quite accurate. There was a lockdown order, but Gov. Gavin Newsom was able to eat with friends and medical professionals with his wife in Napa Valley with no masks or social distancing. So, if you want a reason for why many aren’t taking these precautions, look no further than our hypocritical politicians. Those who say one thing and do another are almost all Democrats.

With parts of Maryland getting stricter, this new order from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam isn’t a shocker. No politicians want to look negligent or not being proactive in times like this, so in the Old Dominion, we’re going to be under a modified order. Outdoor gatherings have been capped at 10, a mask mandate will be enforced, and we have a new curfew starting at midnight and lasting until 5 A.M. Right because the virus stops being transmissible at night or something (via WRIC):

Virginia will implement a “modified stay-at-home order” or statewide curfew from midnight until 5 a.m. as part of new coronavirus restrictions expected to be announced by Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday. In a conference call with top state officials, Northam’s chief of staff Clark Mercer said Virginia will have a “modified stay-at-home order” or curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. that will exclude those going to work or other essential travel, similar to what North Carolina announced earlier in the week. On the call, Mercer said the limit on social gatherings will go from 25 down to 10 and that masks will be required outdoors if six feet of space isn’t possible. The governor will not order a lock down or shut down and will not impose any further restrictions on restaurants, 8News learned. Additional restrictions for school systems won’t be announced Thursday, instead the Northam administration will allow localities to continue to implement specific regulations for schools. An official in Northam’s office confirmed plans of additional restrictions to 8News’ Jackie Defusco on Wednesday, but didn’t share details on specifics. “Mitigation measures will be nuanced and in line with our targeted, data-driven response,” the governor’s spokeswoman told Defusco.

Luckily, we have two vaccines that are about to be approved for distribution. And yes, I totally plan on getting vaccinated whenever it becomes available for my age group. Stay safe out there.