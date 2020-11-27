Does Fauci Realize That Millions Already Gave His Thanksgiving Advice the Middle Finger?

You’ve seen the photos. Airports are packed. Millions have traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s not nearly as bad as last year, a sign that there are Americans staying put—but did the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the rest of the COVID Nazis think that America was not going to celebrate Thanksgiving? I mean, Fauci again went on Good Morning America Wednesday to give one last piece of advice:

“A sacrifice now could save lives and illness and make the future much brighter.”

Well, the final message is to do what we’ve been saying for some time. Keep the indoor gatherings as small as you possibly can. We all know how difficult that is because this is such a beautiful, traditional holiday. But by making that sacrifice, you’re going to prevent people from getting infected.”

Okay, well, George Stephanopoulos, a former Clinton political operative, repeated Chinese propaganda right there. China, by far, has the highest caseload and death rate. It’s where this virus originated. They brought in incinerators into Wuhan at the outset, which we all know weren’t used to destroy trash. So, enough with this ‘US is the worst hit by COVID’ crap. It’s not. Second, the era of the expert is done. No one is listening. If Trump was never elected, or if COVID hit in 2017, we would have had a much more rational approach to this virus. Instead, the liberal media and the Democrats weaponized it, locked down the states they control without the proper vetting of the data and led to the destruction of countless businesses…for nothing. Everything has changed. The recommendations on masks and the warnings of contact through surfaces has all changed. The r-naught figure has changed. The mortality rate changed.

Aerosolization—remember that—vanished from the public discussion as well. When dealing with a country’s economy, it is a numbers game. Public policy is just that—crunching numbers. It’s a cold process. Public policy is a cruel mistress and even with our current death rate, it never warranted the lockdowns. Most of the people who have died were those already at risk of dying from countless other pathogens. In short, the vast majority of the deaths remain within the at-risk community and those who have suffered a history of health problems, specifically in the respiratory system. Those populations were put into a shooting gallery when Democratic governors forced nursing homes to accept COVID patients. I don’t care if it’s the stomach flu. You do not put sick people, no matter what they have, in such a location, especially those infected with a virus for which we have no vaccine. This isn’t hard. But Democrats control some very powerful states. They shut down and others will follow suit because no governer wants to look reckless or inactive, especially facing a vicious anti-Trump media complex. The plan to inflict pain, jack up the death rate and blame the president. All of this while the same Democrats have ignored the rules. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, his royal highness, was caught eating out without a mask. He got confronted by some angry bystanders—and rightfully so.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down the state again and then absconded to Napa Valley with his wife for a fancy dinner, inside, no masks, no social distancing, and with medical doctors in attendance. One has to wonder…is this COVID thing being overblown, especially when it comes to the larger healthy population? That’s why people are giving the finger to Fauci and the COVID Nazi regime. Also, studies from Europe are now showing that mask-wearing has a negligible effect with regards to curbing the spread, so what is going on? Maybe, just maybe, before the urban-based professional elites, who have the ability to work from home, set about an agenda that destroys the livelihoods of the vast majority of workers who cannot—they should, you know, go through the data.

But that’s asking a lot of Democrats since they have no souls. They wanted rural America and those not like them to suffer. Period. You’re never going to convince me otherwise, and they know it as well.

“We’re in this together” is always a lie.

Sorry, Fauci, your time is up. people cannot take you or this virus seriously when they’re not doing the same because, maybe, it’s simply not that big of a deal. Is it real? Is it contagious? Yes, and yes, but the media acts like COVID a) is some super Ebola pathogen; it’s not, and b) no other virus has ever come into existence.

Look, if you’re traveling, be as safe as possible. For healthy folks, if you get it, you’re probably not going to die from it, but who wants to get sick?

