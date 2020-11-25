Wait...A Judge Halts PA From Taking Further Steps in Certifying Its Election Results?

Does this mean the certification of PA’s results has been reversed? No.

Well, I shouldn’t say that; that’s what Democrats say.

?? PA judge stops certification of election results. pic.twitter.com/FwlVbV9L6g — Marina Medvin ???? (@MarinaMedvin) November 25, 2020

It’s a separate legal challenge filed by state Republicans. It’s unlikely to reverse the course of what has transpired in the Keystone State this election. Joe Biden was certified the winner. You’re never going to convince me that the election results for 2020 were legitimate, given the scores of voter fraud allegations, but the material that could have been used as evidence has been destroyed. And the bar to toss ballots is higher than Everest, so I doubt this will lead to major changes, but never say never around the holidays. As of now, further steps to verify PA’s election results have been halted by a judge. A hearing is slated for Friday (via Fox News):

A Pennsylvania state court issued an injunction Wednesday blocking any potential further certification of election results in the state, pending a hearing to be held Friday. The order from Judge Patricia McCullough comes in the case brought by Pennsylvania voters including Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., in which they allege that a state law allowing for no-excuse absentee voting violated the Pennsylvania constitution, which outlines specific cases where absentee voting is allowed. [T]o the extent that there remains any further action to perfect the certification of the results of the 2020 General Election … for the office of President and Vice President of the United States of America, Respondents are preliminarily enjoined from doing so, pending an evidentiary hearing[,]’” McCullough wrote. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro quickly responded on Twitter, pointing out that this does not have much impact since the results of the presidential election have already been certified and electors chosen. […] As for any other races in November’s elections that may not have been certified, state officials are barred from certifying the results of any election that has not already been certified.

The Trump legal team is still fighting the certification of PA’s results, but this is certainly a Black Friday development. We’ll keep you updated.