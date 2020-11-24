Is ABC News Serious With That Observation of Biden's Foreign Policy Crew?

Jesse Kelly was right.

“You’re gonna hate the next four years of journalism more than you hated the last four,” he tweeted.

You’re gonna hate the next four years of “journalism” more than you hated the last four. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 24, 2020

That turned out to be quite prophetic because the cupcake coverage of the developing Biden administration has already reached nauseating levels. I mean, the fake news was flowing like crazy when Trump won in 2016. And now, in 2020, that hasn’t changed. Take a look at what Martha Raddatz said about Joe Biden’s foreign policy crew. She said they really weren’t political people. John Kerry, Jake Sullivan, and Tony Blinken are not…political people. She did give an exception to Kerry for obvious reasons, but Sullivan is a Hillary Clinton lackey. Tony Blinken is an Obamaite who served as a deputy secretary of state under his administration. And that’s just at the top of his resume. He’s a swamp creature. The same goes with Sullivan. Anyone in the Clinton-Obama orbit is a political animal. And this pathetic gloss over by Raddatz is why people hate the media. Seriously, I can’t believe she tried to sell this ‘they’re not really political people’ line.

FAKE NEWS ALERT: ABC's Martha Raddatz claims not a *single one* of Biden's foreign policy picks are "political" people, including John Kerry, Jake Sullivan, and Tony Blinken. pic.twitter.com/O5MlNp5Wf6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 24, 2020

NOTE: She does note Kerry, but on the whole - "When I look at that group up there, and let's put John Kerry aside b/c, as we know, he was the democratic nominee for president once, but they are not political. They are just career people. They have worked together for many years." — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 24, 2020

We are in for some grade-A gaslighting. Have your Advil handy. And please give thanks to people like Curtis Houck and the rest of the Newsbusters crew who subject themselves to this nonsense 24/7 so we don't have to.