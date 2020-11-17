Donald Trump

Thread: Here’s the Challenge Behind These 2020 Election Lawsuits Filed by Team Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Thread: Here’s the Challenge Behind These 2020 Election Lawsuits Filed by Team Trump

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We’re entering the final stages of the 2020 race. It’s not what we expected. It’s not good news for the country. Joe Biden is on the cusp of being the president of the United States. We do have scores of allegations of voter fraud, including the illegal backdating of mail-in ballots. GOP election officials were hamstrung at polling locations. There was a lot of funny business going on during this race. We discussed the ‘hail Mary’ plays we have left here. The invalidation of 50,000 or so ballots totals from close states like Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia could flip these three to Trump leading to a 269-269 tie in the Electoral College. That means this race heads to a contingent election in the House of Representatives, where the GOP holds the majority of the state delegations. Yet, there’s another way to make things interesting, which former Clinton aide Graham Allison wrote about in The National Interest—the state legislatures sending a competing slate of electors. 

Larry Schweikart had a lengthy thread about the challenges Team Trump faces regarding the lawfare over this race. Yet, he also threw cold water on the notion that a judge will toss ballots and questioned whether Trump's legal crew has the focus to get what needs to be done...done.

Regarding how a judge will rule on this stuff, Schweikart was not hopeful.

“Even if judges ‘think’ the giant computer fraud case has merit, they are limited in the remedies, and therefore I think (hope I'm wrong) you'd need a dozen judges basically all going the same way,” he wrote. 

“In short, I think evidence abounds and yet I am skeptical that Trump's team has a way to focus it like a laser into actually getting [Biden’s] fraudulent votes off the board,” he added.

He did also say he hopes he’s wrong, but time is running out. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Turley Warns: The Biden Transition Team Just Took an Ominous Turn
Katie Pavlich
McConnell is Confirming More Judges, Prompting a Democrat Meltdown
Katie Pavlich
Sherrod Brown Erupts at Sen. Sullivan for Not Wearing a Mask. Here's How He Responded.
Cortney O'Brien
'Civil War': New GOP Ad Highlights House Democrats Being 'DIVIDED and in DISARRAY'
Julio Rosas

LIVE: Senate Judiciary Grills Big Tech CEOs on Censorship
Jack Dorsey: Yes, We Made a Mistake on the NY Post Story
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Mike Lester
View Cartoon
Most Popular