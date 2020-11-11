Ron Johnson

GOP Senator Was Quite Blunt When Asked If He Had Congratulated Joe Biden Yet

Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 4:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We still have ballots to count. We have some to re-verify. We have legal challenges. We have allegations of voter fraud. And President Trump has yet to officially concede. And yet, the news media has already called it for Joe Biden. No doubt, Team Trump is in Hail Mary territory, but if the standard is ‘wait until all the votes are counted’, then that’s what I’m going to do. Let the legal challenges play out. 

Maybe that’s why Sen. Ron Johnson was so blunt regarding his answer to a question from a reporter about whether he congratulated Joe Biden or not. Or it could be the sign of the hyper-partisanship that is to follow no matter who wins this race.

When asked if he had congratulated Biden, Johnson said, “no.”

When pressed as to why not, the Wisconsin Republican said, there was “nothing to congratulate him about.”

Yeah, that’s the right answer, and it's making the usual suspects very angry:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
