NYT Columnist on CNN: The GOP Is 'Biggest Threat to Our Democracy Since the Civil War'

I mean, we all know CNN is the most visible anti-Trump network out there. So, this segment on Chris Cuomo’s show isn’t all that shocking. Still, we need to be reminded of how the liberal media view us. Right now, scores of liberals are gathering to make ‘enemies lists’ regarding anyone who took a paycheck from the Trump administration. And now, Thomas Friedman of The New York Times recently said the Republican Party and its members are the biggest threat to democracy since the Civil War. Yes, good ole’ grounded commentary from someone who is supposedly level-headed in political circles (via Newsbusters):

It was only a week ago when New York Times columnist Tom Friedman hollowly told CNN’s Chris “Fredo” Cuomo that he didn’t see Republicans as “enemies” (though he did see them as un-American whores putting a bullet in the country). Yet on Monday’s PrimeTime, Freidman found some new and colorful ways to smear the GOP, this time calling them “the biggest threat to our democracy since the Civil War. […] “It is not only shameful, this is actually, Chris, the biggest threat to our democracy since the Civil War,” he added. “It's all from within. Because we have a deeply, deeply disturbed party populated now by people who are day in and day out ready to put the interest of that party ahead of the nation and ahead of the constitution.” Then, despite the fact Friedman was not a medical professional or scientist, Fredo asked him to comment on Pfizer’s newly announced coronavirus vaccine and how there would be unforeseen problems with the rollout. It’s also worth noting that Chris’s brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo promised to withhold the vaccine from his constituents.

So, it’s just another day on CNN. Don’t fall for the empty calls for unity. These people hate us. They want all to submit to their unhinged agenda. And like I said, they’re compiling enemies’ lists. Doesn’t sound like they’re interested in healing or unity. We are enemies. There are red states and blue states for a reason. Act accordingly.