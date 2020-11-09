Axios: There Are Discussions of a Trump 2024 Run

Right now, the networks have called the 2020 election for Joe Biden. Frankly, whatever happened to all the votes being counted, right? Even with the new legal challenges and the funny business going on in some states, the odds of Trump turning this thing around has become a longshot. I hate writing that, but we’ve gone from a manageable third down conversion to an all-out Hail Mary play in this game.

So, let’s just play with some hypotheticals here. Should Biden win this race and wreck the economy, which we all know he’ll do, what happens in 2024? According to Axios, the president is considering pulling a Grover Cleveland and maybe running again in 2024:

President Trump has already told advisers he's thinking about running for president again in 2024, two sources familiar with the conversations tell Axios.

Why it matters: This is the clearest indication yet that Trump understands he has lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden — even as the president continues to falsely insist that he is the true winner, that there has been election fraud and that his team will fight to the end in the courts.

[…]

Aides advising Republicans who are likely to run in 2024 are dreading the prospect of a Trump run given the extraordinary sway he holds over millions of GOP voters.

Even four years after leaving office, he could remain formidable in a Republican primary.