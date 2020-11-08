2020 Election

Why So Many Are Amazed at the Timing of This COVID Study

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Nov 08, 2020 6:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay

So, now that Joe Biden is leading in the election, COVID is over. I mean, I’m, seeing people dancing in the streets right now. And indoor concerts may be made safe from COVID spread. Yes, that’s what dropped…right now. As Donald Trump Jr. and others noted, the “timing” is remarkable, right? Granted, this study has not been peer-reviewed, but it’s going to be fun watching all these COVID reversals now that a Democrat could occupy the White House. And IF Biden does win, the gaslighting on this will be epic (via The Hill):

There’s a lot of things to miss about the Before Times, and most of them include crowds of people. For music lovers, it’s that unique experience of bonding with complete strangers over art and a little bit of sweat. But will it ever be safe to have them again? 

A new preprint by German researchers suggests it will, as long as organizers take all of the recommended safety precautions — and attendees follow them. And if you’ve ever been to a concert, you know the caveat is not insignificant. 

A disclaimer: The preprint has not yet been peer reviewed, meaning that the results haven't been replicated or reviewed, nor the model used in the experiment. But these sorts of studies can help guide future research — and give concertgoers just a touch of hope.

If Trump has suggested this, he would have been branded someone who was trying to kill people. We all know it. 

