AZ Sen: Projections Have Mark Kelly Defeating Martha McSally

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Nov 06, 2020 12:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Matt York

Well, this is not a great shock. I don’t think there was ever a poll where McSally was leading. At any rate, McSally, who was appointed to fill the vacancy left by the late Sen. John McCain, appears to have been defeated by Mark Kelly, husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords. 

Arizona is a notoriously hard state to campaign statewide. You have the main cities, plus the countless little communities that dot the rest of the state. While McSally’s backstory is commendable, she’s proven to be not an ace when it comes to campaigning. She also reportedly hired the same folks who ran her first failed 2018 Senate run. 

This is a Democratic pick-up for the U.S. Senate. All eyes are now on Georgia, where it looks like both seats will head into a runoff. If Republicans keep the Senate, with their gains in the House, it will be a nice firewall against the most insane items on the Biden agenda. 

