Former ESPN Writer May Want to Look at Voter Breakdowns Before Spewing Hate at White Voters

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Nov 04, 2020 5:15 PM
Source: Showtime via AP

If Joe Biden wins this race, and I just threw up a little in my mouth writing that, can we stop this obsession with calling everything white supremacy? Probably not. There are just too many idiots on the Left willing to freebase this type of stuff. 

So, Hill, who has a long history of serving up racial hot takes had to toss this grenade into the 2020 cycle saying, “If Trump wins re-election, it’s on white people. No one else.”

Well, as of now, that path has narrowed but did she even check the exit polls before tweeting something so stupid. Again, probably not. In Florida, Trump won decisively because he did better with black and Latino voters. 

Even CNN’s Van Jones noted that a more diverse electorate doesn’t mean it leans Democratic. This is a close election. More people voting doesn’t mean it benefits Democrats either. The point here is that, as many have said, there are multiple ways to win an election and skin the electoral cat. This ‘woke’ idiocy serves nothing, Hey, Jemele, made herself known for sure—but she also looks insane. 

