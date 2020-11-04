Former ESPN Writer May Want to Look at Voter Breakdowns Before Spewing Hate at White Voters

If Joe Biden wins this race, and I just threw up a little in my mouth writing that, can we stop this obsession with calling everything white supremacy? Probably not. There are just too many idiots on the Left willing to freebase this type of stuff.

Writing articles about how everything under the sun is "white supremacy" is such a career-killer that you can earn a high-paying secure job at a newspaper owned by the world's richest person? From President on down, huge victim complexes all over America's elite. pic.twitter.com/JVOVl90cFn — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 4, 2020

You're surrounded by reflective surfaces. pic.twitter.com/lC9PjxYhrk — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 4, 2020

So, Hill, who has a long history of serving up racial hot takes had to toss this grenade into the 2020 cycle saying, “If Trump wins re-election, it’s on white people. No one else.”

If Trump wins re-election, it’s on white people. No one else. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 4, 2020

Well, as of now, that path has narrowed but did she even check the exit polls before tweeting something so stupid. Again, probably not. In Florida, Trump won decisively because he did better with black and Latino voters.

According to the exit poll, Trump did better in 2020 with every race and gender except white men.



Change from 2016:



White Men -5

White Women +2

Black Men +4

Black Women +4

Latino Men +3

Latino Women +3

Other +5 pic.twitter.com/hUc17Iy1ip — Matt Bruenig (@MattBruenig) November 4, 2020

As you can see, Trump is doing way, way better than 2016 in Hispanic and Cuban areas. He's also doing better in majority black precincts. Biden *is* doing better in older and relatively white areas, as you can see. But not by much--and that doesn't cut it in diverse FL — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 4, 2020

Even CNN’s Van Jones noted that a more diverse electorate doesn’t mean it leans Democratic. This is a close election. More people voting doesn’t mean it benefits Democrats either. The point here is that, as many have said, there are multiple ways to win an election and skin the electoral cat. This ‘woke’ idiocy serves nothing, Hey, Jemele, made herself known for sure—but she also looks insane.