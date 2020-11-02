If New Batch of Polls are Correct, Trump Will Soar Past 300 Electoral Votes

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said that the Left is going to be “terribly shocked.” The latest slate of polling from the liberal media fake press has Biden ahead by double-digits, though his campaign is acting anything like they’re ahead. Obama and Biden scrambled to Michigan this weekend. Why? If you’re ahead by 10+ points nationally, Biden doesn’t need to do this. Alas, even his campaign says the polls are inflated, which could also be a way to keep the Democratic base from becoming complacent. Either way, polling this cycle has been outright atrocious, with suburban GOP voters, college-educated voters, and Democrats being oversampled to the nth degree. Trump Democrats and rural voters have been ignored. Even Michael Moore knows the Trump vote is undercounted; he set off the alarm bells this week as well.

From Minnesota to New Hampshire, Biden is down. PollWatch, Larry Schweikart, and David Chapman have been some of the people who have been tracking the early vote totals and the overall state of polling, in general, this cycle, cutting through the liberal nonsense.

FINAL StatesPoll map: Trump 322 https://t.co/CMN8PLn0wj — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) November 1, 2020

Trump +2.1 in North Carolina https://t.co/syKhL6yEpe — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) November 1, 2020

NEW PENNSYLVANIA POLL SHOWS TRUMP WITH NARROW LEAD



(Insider Advantage/Center for American Greatness)



Trump 48.7% (+1.3)

Biden 47.4%



500 Likely Votershttps://t.co/Te7JeJuqy3 — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) November 1, 2020

Trump +1.1 in WISCONSIN



Atlas



Trump 49.6

Biden 48.5



Approval: 48%



Trump Black vote: 17%

Trump Hispanic vote: 41%



672 Likely Votershttps://t.co/dikpoxGKAI — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) November 1, 2020

Democracy Institute State Polls:



(per Breitbart)



FLORIDA

Trump 49%

Biden 45%



MINNESOTA

Trump 48%

Biden 46%



NEW HAMPSHIRE

Trump 47%

Biden 43%https://t.co/pRoKgkkxPk — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) November 1, 2020

Florida is key. You all know this. If Biden loses Florida, and I think he will, his chances of winning the election dip below 50 percent. And since 1968, Florida has been key in noting the direction of Michigan and Ohio in elections. If we win Michigan, we’re probably going to win Pennsylvania—and that’s the ballgame.

FL: total Ds lead 95,130 so Rs again chopping that lead bit by bit.



Ds led 96,400 going into election day 2016 when Trump won by 113,000. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) November 1, 2020

Florida is likely going to count its votes fast on Nov 3... Models I look at suggest Biden's chance of winning the prez if he wins FL is ~95%. It drops below 50% if he loses FL. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) August 29, 2020

Right now, Democrats’ early voting advantage in Florida has dipped below 100,000. Biden is not doing as well as he should carry the state in Miami-Dade, the most populous Democratic county in the state. All of the die-hard anti-Trump voters appear to have voted—and the Election Day advantage is probably going to be decidedly for the president. We do have the makings for a bloodbath. Florida Democratic organizers are now admitting what we’ve known for a while: that while Democrats hate Trump, there’s not enough that absolutely love Joe Biden.

We’ll see what happens tomorrow, but I’ll wager another four years of Trump.

As some have noted regarding Democrats as the hours draw nearer to Election Day, "you can feel the panic."

You can feel the panic — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) November 1, 2020