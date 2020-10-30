We Have Another Postal Worker Busted for Trashing Ballots

Is this the torture scene from "Marathon Man"? You know, the part where the late Laurence Olivier, who plays a Nazi war criminal, drills a hole into the healthy tooth of a young Dustin Hoffman but not before repeating the line, “Is it safe?”

With COVID, that’s on the mind of millions of Americans, albeit with fatigue setting in from the endless hysteria peddled by CNN and MSNBC. Over the summer, the entire liberal media apparatus and the Democratic Party were peddling mail-in-voting. Silently, they’ve switched gears for obvious reasons: their people can’t fill out a ballot properly. Scores of ballots have been rejected. In-person voting was always safe, but now they’ve shifted gears in the weeks before Election Day. Funny how the mail-only war cries have all but died.

Yet, again, even for those mailing in those ballots—is it safe?

If you want to vote this way, it’s available, but there are scores of issues. The glitch list rivals that of Jurassic Park. We have people setting mailboxes on fire, some mailboxes had attempted break-ins. And now we have ballots being trashed. In some cases, the mail carrier did it, which has led to arrests of some postal workers. So, have more postal workers been pinched for trashing ballots? Yep. Let’s go to Kentucky for more on this (via Fox News):

Another employee for the U.S. Postal Service is facing federal charges in the latest instance where mail-in ballots were discovered dumped in the trash in Kentucky. Similar cases have been seen in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania over the past few weeks, as a record number of Americans are casting their ballots by mail this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ballot drop boxes have also been set ablaze in separate incidents in Boston and outside Los Angeles recently. Meanwhile, USPS workers were directed Tuesday to perform late and extra trips to “the maximum extent necessary to increase on-time mail deliveries, particularly for election mail.” A federal judge said the USPS must rescind rules set in place by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over the summer and carry out the extra trips, as well as ordered USPS to distribute information to staff regarding each state's deadlines for accepting ballots so that they can ensure timely delivery.

In Paterson, New Jersey, the municipal elections were tossed over fraud concerns. It happens. But while fraud is a concern, the overall safety of one’s ballot via mail is also a big issue. Just vote in-person, folks.