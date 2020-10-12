Why Amy Klobuchar's COVID Relief Bill Pivot During Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS Hearing Is Hilarious

Yeah, I’m sorry—do Democrats really think they’re being slick with this little pivot during the hearings on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination? Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) went on the usual tear against this nomination. How it’s unprecedented, how Amy Coney Barrett is going to deliver the death blow to Obamacare and host of other things liberals care about—all of which is bunk. We don’t know how ACB will rule on anything as of now, though Democrats want a guarantee on policy outcomes right now.

Yet, Klobuchar’s ‘I’d rather be working on a COVID bill right now’ line is just too rich. First, we know that’s total crap. It’s the right thing to do, yes. America’s working families need relief, but this is a legislative win for the Trump White House. Reportedly, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) doesn’t want one because it betters the chances of the Republicans keeping control of the senate. Also, Amy is filibustered the relief bill, as did Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Cory Booker (D-NJ)

And after Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) rant this afternoon, COVID is nothing by a political weapon to these people. You knew this, of course. It’s just funny how Democrats think that with the election less than 30 days away, we shouldn’t be conducting hearings for the Supreme Court but instead working on an economic bill that would be viewed as a win for the Trump administration.

Very interesting that Harris used her time to suggest the hearing was unsafe, when the nonpartisan attending physician of the cleared it just yesterday.



Democrats only see COVID as a political weapon.



That's why they block relief, but run on there not being enough relief. https://t.co/Zctk2vzoJS — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 12, 2020

As we’ve said a lot recently, we have the receipts and this time is no different.

Klobuchar filibustered COVID relief — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 12, 2020

Reminder: @CoryBooker filibustered the COVID relief bill. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 12, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett will be confirmed. The Democrats’ attacks on her so far show they’ve got nothing. Let’s roll.