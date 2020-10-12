Joe Biden

He Short-Circuited? Biden Forgot Which Office He Was Running For Again

Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 6:25 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

It happened again. Joe Biden had a brain fart on the campaign trail and he’ll once again skate by because that’s what our liberal media does nowadays. He once again forgot which office he was running for today. As he did in February, he said he was running for the U.S. Senate. Ellie noted that he forgot Mitt Romney’s name. He also said he was elected to the Senate 180 years ago. 

It’s just part of a pattern of mental trip-ups that really does bring into question whether this man is fit for office. He doesn’t have the stamina. And on top of this, he’s refusing to answer questions regarding his judicial appointments regarding the Supreme Court. Even going so far as to say that voters don’t deserve his answer on court-packing. 

It’s why I’m more inclined to say that maybe President Trump could have eased up a little bitduring the first presidential debate. Joe’s is bound to fall off the logical cliff. Let him hang himself next time. The first debate saw Biden run away from defunding the police, single-payer health care, and the Green New Deal—three issues that get the progressive base fired up. And these folks are ones who will sit out rather than vote for a moderate vanilla Democrat who won’t enact what they want. So, be aggressive, yes—but make sure you give Joe some more rope. He’ll tie his own noose. Give him time.

