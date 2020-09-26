Yes, If Amy Coney Barrett Is Confirmed, Then John Roberts Is Rendered Irrelevant

We all know Chief Justice John Roberts has been an all-around pain in the a** for us ever since he stabbed us in the back over the Obamacare decision in 2012. He’s sided with the liberal wing of the Court in some key cases, especially regarding the First Amendment during the COVID pandemic. And as some have noted, with the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, John Roberts is now the leader of the liberal wing of the Supreme Court.

With the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal wing of the Supreme Court is now led by Justice John Roberts — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 19, 2020

The good news is that when Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed—and she will because we have the votes—we can remove Roberts from the equation. And CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin pointed that out (via Mediaite) [emphasis mine]:

“She’s replacing the liberal icon on the court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is not just a supporter of abortion rights and affirmative action and voting rights and labor unions and environmental regulation. All of that is part of the agenda that the president and his judicial nominees have been fighting, and he has very successfully filled the lower courts and two justices on the Supreme Court who favor the agenda that is entirely in opposition to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. So there have only been 114 supreme court justices in history so everyone is important, but this one is especially important, because it will put six conservatives on the court where Chief Justice John Roberts, who was no liberal but acted in a pretty moderate way this past term, he becomes almost irrelevant because now you’ll have Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch — a majority in any case they want. That’s a big change at the court.”

John Roberts. He’ll be irrelevant. Just the cherry on top regarding this Supreme Court nomination. And it will get done. We have the votes. Democrats cannot block us.

Say it with me: Justice Amy Coney Barrett. It’ll happen soon.