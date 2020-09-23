Can You Guess What's Really Dumb About a Former 2020 Democratic Candidate's Tweet About SCOTUS?

They're all losing it. The entire Democratic Party is still in meltdown mode over the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away last Friday at the age of 87. Senate Republicans have the votes to fill her seat. It's going to happen. And it's going to happen before Election Day. Democrats are threatening to impeachment the president and pack the Supreme Court because Trump…is doing what the law requires him to do. He's constitutionally obligated to appoint judges and fill these vacancies, as the Senate advises and consents to these appointments. Trump won the 2016 election. The GOP expanded its majority in the Senate in 2018.

Republicans can fill the vacancy and should do so quickly, without delay. Democrats are going bananas over abolishing the Electoral College because Trump won that all-important part of the election but lost the popular vote. Again, this happens. It's rare, with it occurring four other times in our history, but we're still here. It's a sore loser tantrum, but former 2020 Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg took the idiocy a bit further with this tweet.

"We're in danger of a majority of Justices on the Supreme Court being chosen by Presidents who didn't even get the majority of the popular vote," he wrote.

"Any way you look at it, we're getting less democratic by the day," he added.

This isn't Belarus, Pete. And this endless fear porn addiction Democrats have about COVID, Trump, and our institutions, which they will pervert even further, is getting old. No one cares. It's the seat of irony. Again, they're worried about how our institutions are under attack by Trump, yet they're the ones who want to pack the Supreme Court and abolish the Electoral College. These aren't smart people.

And they also forget history. George W. Bush appointed John Roberts and Samuel Alito after a decisive 2004 win over John Kerry. Bill Clinton appointed Ruth Bader Ginsburg after winning just 43 percent of the popular vote.

Alito and Roberts were appointed after W won a majority of the vote. https://t.co/W5WYU7mO54 — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) September 23, 2020

I mean Ruth Bader Ginsburg was appointed by Bill Clinton after he got 43% of the popular vote https://t.co/OcwgwMjQYt — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 23, 2020

And, FWIW, Hillary Clinton got a minority of the popular vote ... 52% of Americans voted against her. This is just a stupid argument. If she had won, then like Bill, she’d have had 100% of the presidency, which is what Trump has. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 23, 2020

Oh, Democrats, please don't change. Watching you crash into a wall is always entertaining.