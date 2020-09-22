Supreme Court

'You Switched Positions': Media Finally Press Democrats for SCOTUS Flip-Flop Over Ruth Bader Ginsburg Vacancy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Sep 22, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has promised to go nuclear against Senate Republican plans of filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacancy before Election Day. He and the rest of the Democratic Party have gone insane. They’re threatening to impeach Trump over this. It’s absurd. The party that’s alleging that Trump is acting in an unprecedented manner wants to…abolish the Electoral College and pack the courts in response. Trump is doing his job. Democrats are throwing a tantrum. Plain and simple. 

Also, old skeletons are rolling out of the closet. Democrats and their liberal media allies all wanted the vacancy left by Justice Antonin Scalia to be filled during the 2016 election. They warned about the dangers of not filling the seat. Joe Biden also chimed in—and now, they've changed their position, which is what the press corps brought up to Schumer and he did not take it well. Look, hypocrisy is inherent in politics. It’s pervasive. The problem here is that Democrats are acting as if they never said the things that they said in 2016 and trying to portray themselves as some self-righteous protectors of the courts. Sorry, that dog won’t hunt. We have the receipts. 

He was also heckled during the presser. And yes, there was a great question from a reporter that pretty much said the Democrats are in their position right now because they didn't win the elections  (via The Hill):


Schumer addressed a crowd outside the Capitol, condemning the Republicans' decision to move forward with confirming a Supreme Court justice 42 days ahead of the election.

[…]

“We Democrats are fighting as hard as we can to protect Americans,” Schumer said. “And we need Americans — ”

“You ain’t doing shit,” the heckler said. “Stop lying to the people. Stop lying to the people.”

And to cap off their whine-fest, he blocked an election security hearing over this Supreme Court fight. He knows. We’re going to fill the seat. Sit back and take it, Chucky. You lost the election. We won. And Ruth Bader Ginsburg didn’t retire during the Obama years. 

Most Popular