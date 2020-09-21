Democratic Senator Inadvertently Makes the Iron Clad Case for Trump to Fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Seat

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is obviously against President Trump and Senate Republicans from filling the vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Supreme Court justice passed away last Friday at the age of 87. Yet, she made the ironclad case for Trump filling the seat.

“The people pick the President; the President nominates the Justice. That is how it works,” she wrote on Twitter. Yeah, Amy, that’s exactly what Trump wants to do.

The people pick the President; the President nominates the Justice. That is how it works. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 21, 2020

Never thought I'd say this but I agree with Amy Klobuchar. https://t.co/Iu95wlxBB0 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 21, 2020

The 2020 election cycle just got more insane. President Trump wants to vacancy filled. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said there will be a vote on it. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said there will be a committee hearing for the nominee whoever that may be. In the meantime, liberal America had a meltdown, gripped with fear that a more robust conservative majority on the Supreme Court could very well seal the judicial legacy of the Trump presidency.

Scores of Democrats have been warning Republicans about what they would do if they moved forward with filling the vacancy. So what? Joe Biden made a plea to Senate Republicans to do the right thing. The best part was that no one cared because Biden, in his infinite wisdom, decided to deliver this address in Philadelphia when the Eagles were playing a home game. No one watched. Also, Republicans are not obligated to do anything the Democratic nominee for president says.

Klobuchar’s tweet is a classic boomerang. President Trump is constitutionally obligated to fill the vacancy. He won the 2016 election. The GOP expanded their majority in the 2018 midterms.

So, Amy, the people elected Trump as president, so he gets to pick the nominee. That’s how it works. Thank you for your support.