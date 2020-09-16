Riots

Joe Biden's America: Damage from Left-Wing Rioting This Summer Was the Costliest in US History

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 1:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Beth wrote about the price tag for the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but now a full markup has been cataloged for the left-wing mayhem that has engulfed urban America for the summer. In some places, the rioting is still an ongoing exercise, especially on the Left Coast. In all, the cost of the Left’s chaos is over $1 billion, the costliest in U.S. history (via Axios):

The protests that took place in 140 U.S. cities this spring were mostly peaceful, but the arson, vandalism and looting that did occur will result in at least $1 billion to $2 billion of paid insurance claims — eclipsing the record set in Los Angeles in 1992 after the acquittal of the police officers who brutalized Rodney King.

How it works: A company called Property Claim Services (PCS) has tracked insurance claims related to civil disorder since 1950. It classifies anything over $25 million in insured losses as a "catastrophe," and reports that the unrest this year (from May 26 to June 8) will cost the insurance industry far more than any prior one.

That number could be as much as $2 billion and possibly more, according to the Insurance Information Institute (or Triple-I), which compiles information from PCS as well as other firms that report such statistics.

The protests related to George Floyd's death are also different because they are so widespread. "It's not just happening in one city or state — it's all over the country," Loretta L. Worters of the Triple-I tells Axios.

"And this is still happening, so the losses could be significantly more."

And yet, the liberal media tried to downplay the rioting, noting that the vast majority were peaceful while adding that around 220 demonstrations devolved into violence. Uh, that’s still a lot of mayhem, folks. And as you can see, it’s immensely expensive. These are people’s lives and livelihoods, but as always—the liberal media does not care. Katie also wrote about the rioting, noting how scores of Black Lives Matters demonstrations became violent.

And Democrats thought this wouldn’t impact the election.

