Boom: Trump Takes First Lead in New Poll

We’re less than 50 days from Election Day, and the race has tightened. The Republican National Convention offered a vision, an agenda, and focused on something that the Democratic Convention ignored: the non-stop leftist rioting engulfing our cities. These are Democratic-run locations, and these leaders have virtually endorsed the rioting. They’re moving to defund the police. They’re cutting overtime. They’re spitting in the faces of our law enforcement officers by not offering them the backing, the only exception being the mayor of Detroit who is firmly behind the city’s black police chief. Oh yeah, that’s another story that’s flying under the radar: The Democrats’ war on black police chiefs. They’re running a lot of them out of town.

And yes, the rioting is starting to impact the election. In Kenosha, Wisconsin, local Democrats are worried this violence will tilt the state towards Trump. On CNN, hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon now say they want the rioting to stop because—you guessed it—it’s showing up in the focus groups. It caused Joe Biden to leave the bunker and visit Kenosha days after Trump’s visit. He’s not doing so hot in key counties in Florida. In Pennsylvania, there’s a GOP registration surge in key counties where if Biden doesn’t perform well, flipping the Keystone State will be difficult. Soft Trump supporters in the Keystone State are also coming home as well.

These aren’t the stories that usually accompany someone who is supposedly ahead by seven-to-ten points over Trump nationally. Now, we have our first poll in which Trump has taken the lead from Rasmussen, which notes sizable support among minority voters [emphasis mine]:

President Trump has now edged to a one-point lead over Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the latest Rasmussen Reports’ weekly White House Watch survey. While statistically insignificant, it’s the first time Trump has been ahead. The new national telephone and online survey finds the president with a 47% to 46% lead over Biden among Likely U.S. Voters. Three percent (3%) prefer some other candidate, while four percent (4%) remain undecided. […] Trump shows surprising strength among other minority voters, suggesting perhaps that he is attracting Hispanic support as violent racial protests continue in many major cities. It will be interesting to see if this support holds up in the weeks ahead.

While Democrats spent the past month rioting and watching Cuties, President Trump brought about peace in the middle east — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 16, 2020

Trump’s approval rating has been above 50 percent as well. Now, a lot can happen in the 48 days before we head to the polls, but with three debates, a booming economy, and independent and minority voters moving towards the Trump camp due to the rioting—the winds have changed. Also, he's still getting stuff done--historic stuff. See the Abraham Accords that were signed yesterday.

National GE:

Trump 47% (+1)

Biden 46%@Rasmussen_Poll, LV, 9/9-15 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) September 16, 2020

