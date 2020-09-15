Podcaster Joe Rogan Offered to Moderate a Debate, But Biden Camp Will Surely Reject After These Remarks

The man forgets what office he’s running for, he forgets what state he’s in, he needs a teleprompter to sound somewhat coherent, and even with that—the man’s offers total applesauce. But hey, the man’s got “hairy legs.” Are we seeing a pattern here? I’m sure you have, with President Trump saying that Biden’s mental capacity is “shot.” Yet, podcaster Joe Rogan had a better description of the former vice president that’s pretty spot on, likening the man to a dying flashlight that you have while on a long walk through the woods. It’s not going to work out. This was from a November 2019 episode of his podcast, which has been reshaped, thanks to President Trump recently tweeting out the clip (via Fox News):

The president tweeted a 13-second clip from a November 2019 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, during which Rogan employed a less-than-flattering simile to describe the former vice president. Biden, to me, is like having a flashlight with a dying battery and going for a long hike in the woods," Rogan told his guest, journalist Matt Taibbi, who chuckled at the comparison. "It is not going to work out. It's not going to make it."

So, it sort of makes it all the more entertaining that Rogan has offered to moderate a debate between Biden and Trump, which triggered View co-host Sunny Hostin (via the Hill):

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin is slamming popular podcast host Joe Rogan as “misogynistic, racist [and] homophobic," saying his past comments about race and transgender people disqualify him from moderating a presidential debate. Rogan on Sunday offered to host a four-hour debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden to avoid what he called bias in the media. Trump has agreed to Rogan’s offer, while Biden has yet to respond. […] Rogan, who recently signed an exclusive deal with Spotify, reportedly earned $30 million in revenue last year with 190 million downloads per month for the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on YouTube, where he currently has more than 9.5 million subscribers.

Yeah, all those things Hostin has accused Rogan of embodying mean nothing. You’re all of those things if you don’t hold liberal views nowadays. If you like the American flag, you’re a racist. If you believe in traditional marriage, which isn’t controversial in the slightest, you’re homophobic. Oh, and anything a conservative says, something as innocuous as ‘the sky is blue,’ will be regarded as racist. These terms mean nothing now, thanks to liberal hysterics. And in keeping with my mindset of doubling down on anything that liberals find triggering, hell yea—I support this offer by Rogan. At the same time, equating Biden to a dead flashlight means this proposal is probably already dead in the water. Still, Rogan’s 2019 assessment is still pretty spot on given what we’ve seen from Grandpa Dementia.

Also, did y’all see this? Leah wrote about this morning. Not shocking, but who is the real Democratic candidate over there?

Joe Biden just called it "a Harris Biden administration" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2020