Florida

We Know Why a Dem FL Gubernatorial Candidate Was In a Hotel Room with Drugs and a Reported Gay Escort

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 1:10 PM
Source: AP Photo/Steve Cannon

Will he run again? Is this the start of his comeback? These are questions that will be answered in due time. Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum lost a nail-biter race to Gov. Ron DeSantis. It was a punch to the gut to Democrats in the state that pretty much forced them to reconsider if the state was indeed trending blue. The political environment for Democrats during the 2018 elections was excellent and they couldn’t take back the governor’s mansion? Furthermore, term-limited GOP Governor Rick Scott ran for Senate and beat incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson. 

Time passes and then we hear that Gillum was found insanely drunk in a hotel room last March. Gay escorts were reportedly in the room, along with bags suspected of containing crystal meth. It was a mess. So, what do you do when this happens in politics? You go to rehab.

In July, he said that he underestimated how losing to DeSantis would impact his life (via Miami Herald):

Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum made his first public remarks on Monday since entering rehab in March, saying he battled depression and alcohol addiction after losing the 2018 race to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In an 11-minute Instagram video, Gillum apologized to supporters for his actions and said he suffered from depression for years.

“I totally underestimated the impact that losing the race for governor had on my life,” Gillum said. “I didn’t want to talk emotionally or really deeply about what happened in the race for governor because it was a constant reminder of failure and my own personal failures. It was a reminder that I let so many people down. All the things I wanted to suppress and numb and forget about, that depression around what I was experiencing there became far too much for me to keep down.”

And now, he’s come out as bisexual. 

So, that explains the male companion, I guess. I don’t really care what Mr. Gillum does on his own time, but since I’m cynical as hell—you don’t do what he’s done unless he wants to run again, right? You need to go through the motions—and he’s done that. He’s cleaned himself up. And now he’s positioning himself for a comeback. Time will tell but I wouldn’t be shocked in the slightest if he runs again. 

