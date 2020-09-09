They're Panicking: 'The View' Co-Host Wants Electoral College Change Because Trump Might Pull Off a Win

I’ll confess that maybe I thought we could at least have a discussion about tweaking the Electoral College. I still think we can, except no liberals can be involved this time. There was an initiative regarding the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact that was gaining some steam, but I think given how unhinged the Left has become in their policy thinking, engagement, and overall demeanor—we should be thanking the Founders for creating such a system. Yeah, I guess the nonstop rioting, the quasi-Marxist policy action items, and the unhinged and violent rhetoric from these Trotskyite clowns have convinced me, at least for now, the way we elect our presidents is just fine.

I mean, it was never an issue, but before Trump, there were some troubling trends reading the Democratic advantage in the Electoral College. At the time, it looked as if Florida would be going blue and after two cycles, will remain that way—forever giving Democrats 270+ Electoral College advantage before we could even cast the first ballot. And then, Trump nuked the narrative.

Right now, the Left is panicking. We see Biden chasing Trump in Wisconsin. We see the backtracking on certain policy items. The former VP was in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Those are states you don’t visit if you’re ten points ahead. The race is closer than what the media clowns are saying. Yet, even these people can be right. "The View’s" Joy Behar has a fear that Trump could pull it off. Michael Moore has the same feeling. Yet, the Electoral College comes up because Joy wants to tweak it. She wants a change because… "orange man…bad." I couldn’t think of an even worse reason (via The Hill):

TRUMP’S “LAW & ORDER” MESSAGE WORKING? With the presidential election eight weeks out, the co-hosts react to Pres. Trump pushing his “law and order” agenda and question if it will resonate with voters. https://t.co/1091s9WYqN pic.twitter.com/zWb9c7dlgh — The View (@TheView) September 8, 2020

ABC's "The View" co-host Joy Behar on Tuesday said that the Electoral College should be changed "as soon as possible" amid her fear that President Trump "could pull off" a victory over Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Behar's perspective comes as polls continue to tighten in key battleground states with the general election just eight weeks away. The RealClearPolitics average shows Biden has a lead of 3.1 points in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona. The average is a drop in support compared to late July, when the former vice president's lead was an average of 6.3 percent in the states. "I'm worried that Trump could pull this off. We see the polls and we see Biden is leading ... but the Russian interference is alive and kicking. Facebook is continuing to leave all the lies on the pages. The Postal Service is being interfered with,” Behar, a frequent and ardent Trump critic, said Tuesday.

Okay, well, the Russians are not coming. Facebook is not alt-right. Even Obama thought the Postal Service was a mess. And Joy just gave the best reason not to change the system…because we cannot live in a mob rule state with folks like this. Behar literally made the case to tweak the Electoral College based on conspiracy theories.

In our entire history, only five presidents have won the EC but lost the so-called popular vote. And yet, we’re still here. Joy, if Joe loses to Trump, it’ll be because he, his running mate, his party, and his agenda suck.

Yet, the aura of invincibility we saw from Democrats and liberals over Biden’s chances is gone, folks. I think these guys are afraid, and nothing builds confidence than your candidate hiding while the president is out there with enthusiastic crowds.