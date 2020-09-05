Did a BLM Logo Creep Its Way Onto the Pages of a Local NJ Board of Elections Website?

Yeah, good question. I mean, I’m sure you call can guess why this happened, but it doesn’t negate the fact that nonpartisan government websites should just steer clear of this lefty nonsense. Alas, in the Trump era, the derangement syndrome has reached a fever pitch. The liberals are burning down their own cities, folks. It’s been going on all summer. But in New Jersey, a local Republican Party chairwoman is demanding a federal investigation into how a Black Lives Matter logo appears on the Mercer County Board of Elections website (via Trentonian):

The Mercer County Republican chairwoman has called for a federal investigation into why Black Lives Matter "political propaganda" was posted on what she contends is supposed to be a nonpartisan government website.

One of the three logos on the Mercer County Board of Elections voter information web page featured a raised fist with the words "Respect my Vote."

The image is associated with an iconic photograph of Black track-and-field stars Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising their fists on the podium following the 200-meter race at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. The athletes' protest brought renewed attention to social issues that were impacting the U.S. at the time.

The logos — up as late as Wednesday night, according to Mercer GOP chair Lisa Richford — have been scrubbed from the county website without explanation.

[…]

The state has an electioneering law that makes it a disorderly persons offense for people to distribute "circular or printed matter or offer[s] any suggestion or solicit any support for any candidate, party or public question within the polling place or room or within a distance of one hundred feet of the outside entrance to such polling place or room."

"The site in question is providing directions to the public for voter registration and Vote By Mail (VBM)," she wrote. "We all know that it is against the law to promote political agendas when taxpayer dollars are funding the work of government. In this case it is particularly aggreges for a County employee to advance their own political agenda in what should be a sacred non-political forum."