Deep State? Why Is NASA's Hurricane Twitter Account Retweeting Anti-Trump Nonsense?

So, did someone forget to switch accounts? That should be the only explanation for NASA’s Hurricane Twitter account retweeting this anti-Trump nonsense. Walter Shaub is the former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, and a staunch Trump critic. During the final night of the Republican National Convention, Shaub wrote, “This abomination may be the most visible misuse of official position for private gain in America’s history. It is an abuse of the power entrusted to this man, the breach of a sacred trust. It is the civic equivalent of a mortal sin—maybe a religious one too. And it is a harbinger.”

This abomination may be the most visible misuse of official position for private gain in America’s history. It is an abuse of the power entrusted to this man, the breach of a sacred trust. It is the civic equivalent of a mortal sin—maybe a religious one too. And it is a harbinger pic.twitter.com/UryxiQTyv0 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 28, 2020

He was referencing President Trump accepting the Republican nomination and delivering his remarks from the White House. So, then why is a federally funded agency that tracks tropical storms and hurricanes retweeting it on their formal account?

As of now, it's still there, but I took a screenshot just in case it vanishes like Hillary's emails. Is this another deep state clown doing his part or simply some staffer in charge of the social media who forgot to switch accounts while watching the convention or perusing Twitter last night? Whatever the case, it shows that someone in the government doesn’t like Trump. It’s no shocker. A slice of the intelligence community and the Department of Justice was out to get the president with this Russian collusion nonsense. Apparently, those who watch clouds are part of that cabal.