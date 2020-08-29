President Trump formally accepted the Republican nomination last night and is back on the trail. He ventured to New Hampshire, a state where he came very close to taking from Hillary Clinton in 2016. At a rally in Manchester, the president ripped into the Democratic mayors who are allowing their cities to burn and leftist violence to continue unopposed. He torched D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser for allowing these hooligans to accost those attending his convention address. One of them, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), felt that he would have been killed if it weren’t for police protection. Paul was assaulted by a crazed neighbor three years ago.

For weeks, these leftist thugs have set fires to New York, Portland, Seattle, and Chicago. Other cities have experienced this mayhem as well. As we speak, Kenosha, Wisconsin is a total war zone, where looting, arson, and gunfire has erupted in the streets. This riot was started over the shooting of Jacob Blake. The rest of the nation was set ablaze over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May. Yet, this is no longer about police reform or racial justice. This is about Marxism.

Trump said that if this chaos continues, he might consider invoking the Insurrection Act to put down the mobs. You can hear the meltdown brewing among liberal reporters and Democratic politicians (via The Hill) [emphasis mine]:

President Trump on Friday described protesters who surrounded the White House during the final night of the Republican National Convention as “thugs,” and suggested he was looking at invoking the Insurrection Act to send troops to quell protests in U.S. cities. Trump, speaking at an outdoor campaign rally in Manchester, N.H., took a victory lap following his keynote address to the GOP convention from the White House on Thursday, before rebuking Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) for what he described as a failure to gain control of protests in the city. […] Trump specifically mentioned Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who was surrounded by protesters Thursday night when departing the White House following Trump’s address and needed to be escorted by police. “These incredible people from all over the country, all over the world last night, they walked out to a bunch of thugs. And that wasn’t — remember this — that wasn’t friendly protesters, they were thugs. They were thugs,” Trump continued. […] “The mayor should be ashamed of herself for that kind of a display of incompetence, because that’s what’s happening inn Portland, that’s what happens all over where you have Democrat-run cities,” Trump said. The president went on to suggest that he again was considering invoking the Insurrection Act, which would enable him to send active-duty troops to cities to quell protests and unrest. “We’re not supposed to be involved unless we’re invited in — by the people that run — these are all Democrat-run cities, including D.C.,” Trump said. “We’re not supposed to go in unless you call it an insurrection." “We’re going to have to look at it,” he continued. “Because we’re not going to let that happen to people who go to the White House to celebrate our country.”

Look, the Left Coast has seen some 90-straight days of this leftist nonsense. In Chicago, the looting began again after a murder suspect shot himself as police approached him. The Chicago Police had to release the graphic video to dispel rumors about the incident. The police didn’t shoot this man, but the mayhem restarted. And the people who are supposed to quell this nonsense, Democratic mayors, are doing next to nothing. It may be time to send in the military. Put the mob down. Period.