Mike Pence

Massachusetts Democrat on GOP Convention: We Used to Be Democrats, But Not Anymore

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 1:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Massachusetts Democrat on GOP Convention: We Used to Be Democrats, But Not Anymore

Source: AP Photo/Chris Carlson

The best part of the Republican National Convention, besides the great speeches, is the C-SPAN reaction segment. It occurs right after the evening program for the RNC ends. All this week there has been a flurry of Democrats who have called not only to say how much they’re enjoying the convention but also voicing their support for President Donald J. Trump. There have been endless folks from across the country who have voted their families’ long history with the Democratic Party. Not anymore

“Norma” from Massachusetts called in on the Republican line last night but added “we’re from Massachusetts and we lifelong—and my parents were Democrats—but we’re not anymore. We’re Republicans.” Norma was asked if she watched the Democratic National Convention last week. She said she couldn’t be bothered to watch it. 

Jennifer from New York voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 but has had it with the Democrats.

“I've been a registered Democrat for many years, and I'm done. I need a change...I'm so tired of the crime here,” she said.

Oh, and there are many more. 

"Philip" from Oregon said he didn't vote for Trump in 2016, but the game has changed. As a former Democrat, he was not happy over how his former party treated Trump after the 2016 election. He added that they did not give him a chance.

"He's fighting for Americans," he said. "I've switched completely—I'm now Republican, voting Republican all the way. No more Democrat for me."

"Phillip" also added that he feels Democrats are fighting more for the corporations than for working Americans. 

Oregon Democrat "Rick" said, "As a Democrat my whole life, I voted for Trump last time around, and I will vote for him again this time."

Another Democrat from Kentucky said he voted for Trump in 2016, he’s voting for McConnell in 2020 and asked whether he changed his voter registration, he responded by saying he’s going to do that soon. 

There is a “sleeper” vote out there. They’re waking up. And another factor here I think we might be overlooking is the religious aspect. People like the references to God, having God bless our great nation, etc. It’s not die-hard preaching or anything like that, but the Democrats’ quasi-war on God appears to be a turnoff with a lot of folks. 

We can’t get what we want, of course, but one can dream. And if all these C-SPAN callers vote, watch us win 48 states. I’m kidding, but the sleepers—they’re out there. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

The Eye Roll-Worthy Reason Pelosi Just Said There Shouldn't Be Any Presidential Debates
Cortney O'Brien
Fact Check: Yes, Biden's Plan Would 'Increase Taxes on Average for All Income Groups'
Guy Benson
Scary: Conservative Reporter Robbed at Gunpoint During Minneapolis Riot
Matt Vespa
'Defund the Police' Turmoil Rages On, But Many Black Communities Want More Police Protection
VIP
Ellie Bufkin

Elise Stefanik Had Something to Say About Biden's Delayed Condemnation of Violent Protests
Reagan McCarthy
What Sparked Latest Unrest in Minneapolis Tells You Everything You Need to Know About the Rioters
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular