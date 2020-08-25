Donald Trump

Really? That's How a Gross Smear Against Nikki Haley Got Posted to a Fox News Liberal's Twitter Account

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Aug 25, 2020 6:00 AM
Really? That's How a Gross Smear Against Nikki Haley Got Posted to a Fox News Liberal's Twitter Account

Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Sorry, this is just not believable. Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley delivered remarks at the Republican National Convention last night. In her remarks, she declared that the United States wasn’t a racist nation. Leslie Marshall, a liberal commentator for Fox News, tweeted “says a white woman.”

Now, since fact-checking has become the latest front in which the Left tries to silence conservatives, let’s render a verdict here: It’s a ridiculous and gross smear. It’s also 100 percent false. Haley was born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa. She’s the daughter of Ajit Singh Randhawa and Raj Kaur Randhaw, who immigrated her from India. So, I guess she’s a white…Indian? No, she’s a person of color. How can you not know this? 

Marshall deleted the tweet, but the Internet is forever. She also said, “One of my interns, posted a tweet about Nikki Hailey [sic] that was untrue. He didn’t know of her ancestry. It was brought to my attention, so I took it down immediately. My in-laws know Nikki parents, my husband’s Indian. Sorry to disappoint the haters time to move on folks.”

No, Leslie. First, if a conservative commentator did something similar, it would be harped on for days. Second, fire your intern. I mean, how can you follow politics and not know that Nikki Haley is the daughter of Indian immigrants? How much of an idiot do you have to be? That’s like thinking the Chamber of Commerce is a cabinet position.

All is well, folks because remember Republican women don’t count. You can smear them, call them sexist names, and hurl other obscenities at them. It’s fine. They’re not really women. So, as a liberal, you can certainly engage in total idiocy, like saying that an Indian woman is a white person. 

