Trump Set to Spark Another Liberal Media Meltdown With His Potential Plan to Prevent Voter Fraud

As President Trump has said often, he will never back down and never let us down. That’s for sure. The Democratic National Convention is over—and it was a mess. What was the message? It was ‘I’m very upset, and it’s all Trump’s fault.’ It was a whine fest. Yet, the Trump team worked overtime making sure they threw cold water on the whole bizarre, prolonged Zoom call. For starters, they bought up all the ad space on the homepage of The Washington Post the night Kamala Harris formally accepted the vice-presidential nomination from Democrats. It was quite the move. It should give you a chuckle, but the Left’s latest meltdown with Trump has to be the deployment of federal law enforcement into crime-ridden Democrat-run cities. These places have been taken over by leftist violence. We all see it, but that was certainly suffocated with a pillow during the DNC. Federal agents have been smeared by the liberal media and Democrats as Nazis. Okay, maybe not formally, but with the secret police swipe from them, you know where they’re going. Democrats have convinced themselves that these left-wing domestic terrorists are actually peaceful protesters…who try to set fire to federal buildings.

Well, if you thought their breakdown over Operation Legend, Trump’s federal anti-crime initiative, then just wait to when Democrats hear more about his plan to prevent voter fraud come November. He might deploy law enforcement and US attorneys to polling locations (via The Hill):

Trump says that on election day he's going to send law enforcement to polling locations pic.twitter.com/OpaYvUBY8P — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 21, 2020

When asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity late Thursday night if the president was going to "have an ability" to monitor and avoid fraud during the upcoming November elections, Trump said, “We’re going to have everything.” “We’re going to have sheriffs, and we’re going to have law enforcement. And we’re going to have hopefully U.S. attorneys, and we’re going to have everybody and attorney generals,” the president continued. The president once again criticized the practice of mail-in voting, alleging that “anybody can sign” the universal mail-in ballots, specifically naming the system in Nevada. “Nobody’s ever heard of anything like this,” he said. “They may send them to all Democrat areas, not to the Republican areas as an example,” he added. “Could be the other way too, but I doubt it.”

He’s been mulling something along these lines for quite some time. Of course, some election lawyers are worried. But he knows how the media works, how they think, and the fascist attacks will flow from this for sure. That’s what he wants; he wants the overreaction and these clowns always fall for it, especially at CNN. He knows how to troll. He knows how to screw with the liberal media—and this is certainly one issue that will ensure a total meltdown from these folks. Then again, members of the Black Panther Party were at Philly polling locations back in 2008, allegedly engaging in voter intimidation. To no one’s surprise, not much of an outcry then.