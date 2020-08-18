DOJ Resister-In-Chief Sally Yates Peddles Kooky USPS Conspiracy Theory in DNC Address

Yeah, if you really want to know why former acting Attorney General Sally Yates had her candy ass fired by Trump in the early days of his administration, look no further than her address at the Democratic National Convention tonight. She’s the resister-in-chief at the Department of Justice who fired the first salvo from inside the government.

Yates said she never expected to speak at a political convention. Yeah, sure, lady; this is how you became a household name. You wanted to be fired. You were looking for a fight. You were one of the point people Obama had in one of his last meetings as president regarding the protection of the FBI’s overreaching and out-of-control counterintelligence probe into Russian collusion that involved spying on the Trump[ campaign and securing FISA spy warrants against Carter Page, a former campaign official, based on false and doctored evidence.

During the Democratic National Convention, former Deputy AG Sally Yates said she was fired for "refusing to defend President Trump's shameful and unlawful Muslim travel ban."



In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court upheld President Trump's travel ban. pic.twitter.com/OecmmViJdL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 19, 2020

Of course, Yates is here speaking because the future of our democracy is at stake. She called the president’s executive order on immigration “shameful” and “unlawful.” Yeah, this was a woman who was briefly out chief law enforcement and lawyer. The Supreme Court affirmed that the order was constitutional. Yates then dabbled in the Left’s favorite conspiracy theory that makes birtherism and QAnon look mainstream, which is that the Trump administration is trying to destroy the US Postal Service which has been a train wreck for years. And it’s been in dire financial shape for years. People don’t send letters as often, lady. This is tin foil material worthy of InfoWars. It’s literally insane, but that’s the Left in this era. The minds of liberal America have truly been broken by this man.

She added that Trump is treating this nation as his family business, bankrupting America’s moral authority. Is she a nonpartisan DOJ official or a Democrat hack? Again, do we really need to rehash why Trump fired her?

Yates then added that Joe Biden never backs down from a challenge or a bully. He embodies the best of us regarding integrity, courage, and compassion. We need a president who will restore the soul of America. We need Joe Biden.

Uh, no we don’t. As for that order you were so appalled by, you do know that Barack Obama picked the countries included in Trump’s EO, right Sally?