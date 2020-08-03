Is What's Happening in NYC a Glimpse into Joe Biden's America?

New York City is out of control. The plainclothes anti-crime unit is being disbanded. Mayor Bill de Blasio decided to cut one billion from the New York City Police Department. And of course, crime has spiked. It’s reverting back to the early 1990s, where the city witnessed over 2,000 homicides.

At that time, New York City was not a place to see a show, or sightsee, and then grab some dinner at Il Cortile on Mulberry Street. Want to grab some nice Italian pastries as Ferrara? Well, you might get mugged on the way at the time as well. Starting in 1977 and for nearly the next two decades, NYC was a war zone. If you had business there, get in, get out, and hope you didn’t get robbed.

Then, Mayor Rudy Giuliani was elected in 1993, he cleaned up the city, booted the porn theaters from Times Square and brought law and order to the Big Apple. That was continued by successor Mayor Mike Bloomberg. De Blasio is starting to derail it. Shootings are through the roof. As the New York Post noted, it’s August and the city has already seen more shootings in NYC than all of 2019. With Joe Biden now supporting a reallocation of resources from law enforcement (but don't call it defunding!), is this a glimpse into Joe Biden's America?

A 24-year-old man who walked bleeding into Lincoln Hospital in The Bronx on Saturday night has pushed the city’s total number of shootings this year to 777 — topping the 776 recorded in all of last year, NYPD data compiled by The Post reveals. And it’s only the first days of August, with five more months before the year is over. “It only gets worse from here,” warned Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “As the shootings continue, so will retaliation. It’s a vicious cycle that the NYPD worked hard to mitigate, but that they are no longer able and in some cases willing to do.” The year’s plague of gunplay has touched every borough, killing or injuring 942 victims and cutting down not just hardened gang members but innocent children. New Yorker’s hearts were broken when stray bullets ended the life of teen Bronx hoops star Brandon Hendricks on June 28, and 1-year-old Brooklyn boy Davell Gardner, shot dead in his stroller on July 13 at a Brooklyn barbecue.

And what does Bill care about? Oh, how someone vandalized his Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower. He also had a piss-poor response to COVID, so he’s just a grade-A example of leadership.

“Bill, do something” is what was on the front page of the NY Post this summer. Eerily reminiscent of David Dinkins’ tenure as mayor. Nothing will happen though. This is ‘woke’ governance. Destruction is its hallmark characteristic.