Grab the Popcorn: Biden Allies Reportedly Waging a ‘Shadow’ War to Derail Kamala Harris from Democratic Ticket

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that his running mate will be selected next week. The first week in August is when Joey will be making his much-anticipated selection and it looks like it’s going to be California Sen. Kamala Harris. First, it seems as if Politico accidentally leaked the announcement, providing a bio of the senator with a quote from Joe Biden as to why he picked her for the 2020 Democratic ticket. An editor’s note from the publication did not touch upon the quote but apologized for the error. It was scrubbed, but the Internet is forever. Second, an AP photo captured the former VP having notes about Harris. And now, we have some “shadow” war among those in the Biden camp that’s working to stop the former vice president from picking Harris (via CNBC):

Some of Joe Biden’s allies are waging a campaign behind the scenes to stop Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., from becoming his vice president. This disgruntled group of at least a dozen Biden backers, including a few of his top donors, initiated the move against Harris close to a month ago, just weeks before a decision is expected, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Many who spoke to CNBC declined to be named as these efforts have been made in private. In some cases, her foes have taken their concerns directly to members of Biden’s VP search committee, led by former Sen. Chris Dodd, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., and Cynthia Hogan, who previously served as counsel to the presumptive Democratic nominee when he was vice president under President Barack Obama. Although none of these actions signify that Biden will drop Harris from the list, the movement gives a glimpse into the effort being waged to derail her candidacy. Some remain bitter about her attacks on Biden during primary debates last year, saying they bring into question her loyalty to the former vice president. Others argue that she’s too ambitious and that she will be solely focused on becoming president herself. Many of these Biden associates have been pushing alternatives to Harris, such as Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., former U.S. ambassador Susan Rice, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

If Harris isn’t the pick that was inadvertently leaked, then she’s definitely at the top of the list. Either way, this report of some covert war to derail her could lead to some Democratic blood sports between the establishment and progressive wings of the party who let’s just say aren’t the best of friends. Once again, the progressive wing has to deal with a milquetoast and possibly senile establishment candidate who really isn’t trusted to carry out their agenda items. The fact that the 2020 Democratic National Convention will not have Medicare for All in the party platform has already incensed lefty delegates. An effort to derail a black woman from being on the ticket—talk about further killing those enthusiasm numbers for Biden and giving cause for more people on the Left to rush into the Never Biden camp and wait until the next election to try for a real progressive candidate. It’s happened before with Never Hillary. Maybe it’ll happen again.