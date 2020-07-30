Local Reporter Absolutely Shreds Local Seattle Leaders For Their Gross Hypocrisy Over Riots

Brandi Kruse works for Q13 Fox in Seattle and she had quite the commentary. As you know, Seattle has been engulfed in the mayhem. Police Chief Carmen Best unveiled a van impounded by law enforcement during last weekend’s riots showing IEDs and a variety of weapons that were possibly being doled out to rioters to stir up mayhem. Yet, she also had pointed criticism for her colleagues, noting their inability at the moment for calling out members of the city council for their gross hypocrisy and illogical views, some of which veer into conspiracy theory land. She wonders if members of the media are afraid of being canceled. Well, yes, they are, given how Bari Weiss was resigned from The New York Times after being subjected to discrimination and bullying over her views. She’s not a conservative by the way folks; Weiss is a liberal who simply isn’t some ‘woke’ lunatic. Still, Kruse was direct to her colleagues, adding that the failure to point out lawmakers’ absolute nonsense over these riots does make it seem like you have an opinion, an agenda, and are willing to look the other way in order to maintain a narrative.

Kruse notes that she’s not perfect, that she’s made mistakes, but if the ‘gone quiet’ mode on Seattle’s city council is due to being afraid of the cancel mob, then what are you doing; journalists shouldn’t care about what people think about them. She accurately describes those rioting as criminal protestors targeting businesses that are problematic and causing mayhem. She also turned her flamethrower of fellow members of the city council next, noting Lisa Herbold’s insane tin foil hate peddling. Herbold thinks that the deployment of federal agents into cities is a prelude to martial law.

“Let's start with Councilwoman Lisa Herbold, who only calls for peace in Seattle when it allows her to make a political point against the president,” wrote Kruse in her Twitter thread about her commentary segment. She also shreds her for accusing the Trump administration of playing politics with law enforcement, while ignoring that she too plays the same game, albeit all of it is grounded in identity politics. She suggested firing all the white officers in the Seattle Police Department in order to save money. And finally, there’s Seattle Council President Elena Gonzalez who is horrified that rioters would show up at the homes of council members but goes silent when they show up at Mayor Jenny Durkan’s house or when armed leftists seized portions of the city. Oh, and Kruse notes that members of the city council doled out the mayor’s address.

What’s happening in Seattle is insanity and it’s quite refreshing to see that there are members of the media who know it and will call it out.