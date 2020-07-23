It Was Easy to Shred Chicago Mayor’s Absurd Attack on Trump for Deploying Federal Agents in Liberal Cities

Liberal cities are becoming lawless hell holes. The mob has taken over. The riots over George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis Police on May 25 are still raging in some parts of the country. Enough. It’s time to put the mob down. Democratic leaders are not doing their job. They’re embracing these thugs. In Seattle, armed leftists seized portions of the city, which was quasi-endorsed by state and local leaders; its mayor said that this event could lead to a summer of love. And then people started to get shot and killed inside this autonomous zone.

There’s a full-blown battle going on in Portland right now, as the federal courthouse in the city was barricaded and boarded up. Federal agents have been deployed to maintain the safety and security of the building. They have been arresting these rioters as well. There was a rumor that unmarked cars were being used to round up these punks. That turned out to be false. At the same time, let’s say it was true—I would wholeheartedly endorse it. Two words: happy hunting. Law and order must be restored, and we have Democratic clowns running these cities. We might as well be talking about sock puppets running these places. They’re a mess. So, that’s why President Trump is launching Operation Legend to get control of the situation. Attorney General William Barr laid out the details. This isn’t a fascist takeover. You know the liberal media is going there. And in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot decided to hurl the gender card, saying Trump is only picking cities run by women. That’s false—and if she watched the presser, she’d know from Barr’s own words because two of the three cities on the initial deployment list regarding federal agents are run by men. Fact check, please? The rating is false. Now go away, mayor. Law enforcement needs to clean up your mess.

Put the mob down, by any means necessary. That should be the order.