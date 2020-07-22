'Blaz the Impaler': Why NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio So Deserves That Staten Island Banner Dedicated to Him

Our intern Alex touched upon this earlier today. Scott LoBaido has an excellent banner flying on Staten Island depicting Comrade Bill holding the severed head of Lady Liberty:

“It’s what he’s doing to New York, he’s severing the head of the greatest city on Earth,” LoBaido told the New York Post. The artist said he was encouraged to create the banner after de Blasio's poor response to the unrest in the city, as a result of the Black Lives Matter protests. So LoBaido expressed his frustration in the mayor's behavior and hung his work over the expressway’s west-bound ramp Exit 13B during afternoon rush hour. His goal was to “fire up the masses” about De Blasio’s failed leadership, and he said a lot of cars honked their horns “like crazy” as the banner was unveiled, according to the Post. “New York has turned into a sh–hole because of this guy,” LoBaido said in regards to the mayor. “He hates the true New Yorkers: police officers, firefighters… people who built this city.”

It’s to the point where some people aren’t even going near the city until this clown is gone. The Big Apple is quickly reverting back to its crime-ridden days, as Billy decided to do what he does best: spit in the face of the NYPD. He plans to cut $1 billion in funding for law enforcement. And then, after being at war with the NYPD for the better part of his tenure, he’s upset that the thugs who brutally assaulted NYPD Chief Terence Monahan were given bail. These are your policies, sir. You’re “unhappy.” Is this a joke? Your policies and overt disrespect for New York’s finest allowed for Monahan’s assault to occur and your policies allowed the perpetrators to walk out. The plain-clothes unit is off the street and shocker—shootings have gone through the stratosphere. What does Billy do? Well, he paints a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower. It’s over folks. Billy solved racism.

Kids are being blown away—and his clown is more upset over someone vandalizing the mural. He allowed the city to be engulfed by the coronavirus. He is not allowing schools to reopen but is totally fine opening daycare centers for 100,000 kids…because that makes total sense. Mass gatherings are banned, except Black Live Matter demonstrations. The contact tracing officials are being told not to ask new COVID patients whether they attended any mass demonstrations in the past few weeks. It’s pure idiocy. New York City is being led by someone who is all in all about a brain cell away from being declared mentally defective. He makes Charly from Flowers for Algernon look like a Nobel Prize Winner. In 2013, Bill was elected, and he’ll leave NYC crime-ridden and totally falling apart. This is ‘woke’ governance: ineffective, stupid, and utterly insane. Who on Earth allows their city to be engulfed in the mayhem, looting, and arson? That would be Bill de Blasio and the rest of the Democratic Party.