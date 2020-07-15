Did a Washington Post Writer Really Go There Regarding News of OK GOV Testing Positive for COVID?

Well, you knew this was coming. One Republican governor tests positive for COVID and the knives come out. That’s the liberal media. It’s a day that ends in “y,” but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t point and laugh at them for still being total idiots they try and have an ‘I told you so’ moment. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tested positive for the coronavirus and some folks at The Washington Post decided to dredge up a four-month-old tweet of him eating out with his family, suggesting –I don’t know what. He took his family out four months ago. If you’re saying this is how he got infected, you’re an absolute moron. And the writer who tweeted this out frankly has a pretty good daily email blast, but that doesn’t mean he’s immune from criticism here. This is a trash take. Oklahoma isn’t hard hit.

Sorry, guys, you may want more red states to be infested with COVID and more deaths from rural folks but that’s just not going to happen. Oklahoma, even Florida, will never ever reach New York levels of infection and death from this virus. Never. And this pervasive fetish of hoping for a red state hotspot to happen only exposes you further, we could probably guess what you say about us behind the scenes. That’s fine. For me, I guarantee that my hatred for the liberal media orbit is more intense and unforgiving.

Gov. Stitt may be dealing with COVID, but Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo killed thousands with his policy of forcing nursing homes, the place where our most vulnerable citizens reside, to accept COVID patients. Do you want to know what happened next? Can you say body bags? The fact that Cuomo is skating by with his grim reaper policy says all you need to know about the enemies of the people. Cuomo literally sits on the piles of skulls of his victims and gets political cover; his brother is a host on CNN.

Gov. Stitt seems to be doing well, so sorry again for those wishing death upon him. Feel better soon, governor.