Donald Trump

Is The New York Times Serious With Their Tweet About President Trump's Mt. Rushmore Speech?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jul 04, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump delivered his address at Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota to kick off the Independence Day festivities this weekend, and the media went a little crazy. No, they reacted as you’d expect. It was a clown show. Reagan wrote about the speech and it was your typical red meat speech, with Trump being a cheerleader for America whilst also commenting on the growing and aggressive left-wing campaign to erase our history and silence differing opinions. The New York Times tweeted, “President Trump delivered a dark and divisive speech at Mount Rushmore, leaning into the culture wars and barely mentioning the pandemic.”

Yeah, just like all you clowns didn’t mention the pandemic during the George Floyd riots. It’s a circus act (via NYT):

Standing in a packed amphitheater in front of Mount Rushmore for an Independence Day celebration, President Trump delivered a dark and divisive speech on Friday that cast his struggling effort to win a second term as a battle against a “new far-left fascism” seeking to wipe out the nation’s values and history.

With the coronavirus pandemic raging and his campaign faltering in the polls, his appearance amounted to a fiery reboot of his re-election effort, using the holiday and an official presidential address to mount a full-on culture war against a straw-man version of the left that he portrayed as inciting mayhem and moving the country toward totalitarianism.

“Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children,” Mr. Trump said, addressing a packed crowd of sign-waving supporters, few of whom wore masks. “Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our founders, deface our most sacred memorials and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities.”

Oh, I just love this return to the COVID panic porn peddling. We don’t care, guys. You’re finished. You killed all credibility behind these lockdowns when the George Floyd riots erupted. Also, regarding mobs, statues, and violent crime, is the president wrong? Nope.

And it goes beyond that. Brand names, language, and other cultural aspects are being ripped down due to the lefty mob. But to the media, Trump used “an official presidential address to mount a full-on culture war against a straw-man version of the left that he portrayed as inciting mayhem and moving the country toward totalitarianism.” Uh, did the Times think we forgot what happened regarding the op-ed section caving to the news division over Sen. Tom Cotton’s (R-AR) opinion piece? Yeah, scalping the opinion editor over this because Cotton offered a differing view is a slide toward totalitarianism.

Oh, and let’s not forget that CNN decided to scramble their own woke omelet for us prior to the speech, saying that the land where Mt. Rushmore stands was taken from the Indians or something. I don’t know. I don’t care. No one cares. No one has cared for decades and just because you people have caught a virus more dangerous than COVID—political correctness—doesn’t mean everyone wants to blow up Mount Rushmore. I have some breaking news. Americans, real Americans, love this country, what it has to offer, and the opportunities it holds. It is what you make of it. She’s not easy. You’re going to have to fight for what you want in life.

We’re once again shown how Trump has broken liberal America and their media apparatus in this country. It’s annoying yet reassuring in the sense that I’m forever grateful I’m not a liberal. I’m a racist for celebrating the Fourth of July. Go to hell.

