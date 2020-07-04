Does the Media Really Want to Have this Mt. Rushmore Fight? It Could Cancel Some Very Prominent Democrats

Since we’re all freaking out about President Trump giving a speech at Mount Rushmore to kick off the Fourth of July weekend, I suggest we all calm down. For liberals, you really should just take a Xanax or an Ambien; it’s better to converse with the walrus anyway. Why? well, not that I really care, but you may not want to cancel some of the top liberal leaders in the country. They’ve all visited Mount Rushmore. Obama did, as did Bernie Sanders. By the Left’s rules, both men are allies of white supremacy and slavery. They’re canceled.

In 2016, Sanders visited Mount Rushmore, saying “this is our country at its very best.” The self-described democratic socialist even said it “really does make one very proud to be an American.”

Bernie, there are slaveholders on that memorial. You’re now a white supremacist based on the new insane and illiberal ethos of the woke police. CNN covered Sanders’ trip to the memorial four years ago. This is how they covered Trump’s visit, saying he “be at Mount Rushmore, where he’ll be standing in front of a monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans.”

Cue the eye-rolls. The network actually gave us a 'woke' lecture about this speech. It’s madness, but that’s CNN. And as the president spoke about the Left’s obsession about erasing our history, like ripping down statues of who they consider problematic historical figures and blowing up Mt. Rushmore, the liberal media says this is straw man argument territory. As some already noted, this is some grade-A gaslighting here.

There’s this disconnect among liberals about the intent of the statue destruction campaign. They can’t see the long game here. This is a prolonged campaign of the erasure of American history. based on their rules, Obama and Sanders are canceled, Hamilton, the lauded Broadway production, has to go because our first Treasury secretary negotiated slave transactions for his wife. Madison Square Garden must be torn down because a Nazi rally was held there in 1939. New York City was named after the Duke of York, who became James II, who co-owned a company that created a slave monopoly to the New World. You see it right? Nothing will be left—all will be destroyed and that’s what the woke left-wingers want. So, yeah, please cancel our first black president for visiting Mount Rushmore. I think it’s a bit far, maybe even a tad deplorable. But I’m not going to stop liberals from walking into the meat grinder.

Oh, and speaking of left-wing crybabies, they tried to block the road leading to the monument (via Fox News):

About 15 protesters were arrested Friday after they blocked an access road to Mount Rushmore hours before President Trump was scheduled to give remarks to kick off Independence Day weekend. According to the Associated Press, the protest group was mostly made up of Native Americans protesting that South Dakota’s Black Hills were taken from the Lakota people against treaty agreements. One group parked three vans across the road and removed the tires from two of the vehicles to make it more difficult to remove them. Several demonstrators climbed on top of the vans chanting “Land back!” The sheriff’s office said attendees had been told to arrive early and should have been past the roadblock by the time the standoff began. However, the Rapid City Journal reported that some motorists who had tickets for Friday evening's fireworks show were unable to get through the protests and were standing by their cars watching the standoff. The Journal also reported that law enforcement in riot gear as well as members of the National Guard had declared an unlawful assembly.

